Madison Square Garden Entertainment has accumulated and birthed grand and famed venues across cities including New York’s Radio City Music Hall and the Rockettes, The Beacon Theatre, and Tao Group Hospitality, making them one of the leaders in the live entertainment industry. Today, a new project is underway as it has begun to grace the Las Vegas skyline. Positioned just behind The Venetian, MSG Sphere, a colossal sphere-shaped structure and theater, is growing to be the Sin City’s go-to venue for live shows, set to be finished by 2023 and the sibling of the company’s proposed sphere in London.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO