Bluefield, WV

One person dead after shooting in Bluefield; residents worry for their safety

By Aynae Simmons
WVNS
 2 days ago

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–The victim was named in a shooting late Monday night in Bluefield.

This is the latest shooting in a rise of gun violence locally and across the nation.

Detective Kenneth Adams with the Bluefield Police Department said they responded to the scene after a resident saw the victim lying on the ground. Adams said the victim, Tony Green, was transported to Bluefield Regional Medical Center for treatment. He later died from the injuries sustained in the shooting.

He added they are actively searching for a suspect.

“We do have a suspect. We are looking for that individual and trying to figure out the circumstance that surrounded the shooting. We did find a scene there on Peck right on the intersection on Peck street and Pulaski street to where the shooting occurred which was just a short distance from where the male was found on the side of the roadway,” Adams said.

Concerned resident, Karla Alexander said she and her daughter were in their rooms when the shots rang out.

“I heard shots last night. I heard about five rounds fired. I was in bed laying down I got a little nervous because it sounded like a big weapon,” Alexander said.

Another resident, Jerry Moore said she was too close to the incident. Moore added the shots were right outside of her front door. She said she’s tired of attending funerals and watching mothers cry.

“We jump on the floor! We hit the ground. Cops come over, ‘You see anything? No, cause I’m hitting the floor.’ I’m tired of hitting the floor, I’m tired of my grandkids hitting the floor. I’m tired of them little kids hitting the floor, they don’t live on this street,” Moore said.

Alexander said she’s considered saving her money to move away from what she calls dangerous activity in the neighborhood.

