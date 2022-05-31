ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Adam Thielen on Vikings’ New Offense: ‘It’s the Most Learning I’ve Ever Had to Do’

Centre Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomehow, this is the seventh consecutive year the Vikings will enter the season with a new offensive play-caller. Norv Turner, who held the job from 2014 to '16, was the last person to do it multiple years in a row. He was followed by Pat Shurmur, John DeFilippo, Kevin Stefanski, Gary...

www.centredaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers’ latest signing puts Ndamukong Suh return to bed

Free agent defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh has spent the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning a Super Bowl with the team in 2020 while helping them to build one of the better defenses in the league. However, Suh’s 2022 return is unlikely after the latest move made by the Buccaneers. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the team has agreed to sign former Chicago Bears star Akiem Hicks.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Andy Reid Says He Had To Slow Chiefs Rookie Down

Andy Reid couldn't be happier with the motor he's seeing out of first-round Chiefs first-round defensive end George Karlaftis. At Purdue, Karlaftis built a reputation on going all-out on every play. And through just a few of Kansas City's offseason practices, that's been confirmed. “He goes 100 miles an hour,”...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
The Spun

Buccaneers Are Releasing Wide Receiver On Tuesday

On Monday morning, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver was arrested for driving under the influence. It didn't take long for the NFC South franchise to make a decision regarding his future with the organization. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released wide receiver Travis Jonsen, who was charged with a...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

3 Bears Stars Who Can Lead The Team To An NFC North Crown

The new leadership the Chicago Bears have is trying to retool the team for 2022 and beyond. While some moves might puzzle fans, others have come to fans as a welcome delight. However, the one thing Bears fans want the most is another NFC North crown. They are sick and...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Vikings Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson has signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Wilson was a free agent after completing a one-year, $3 million deal with Miami in 2021. Wilson is coming off the least productive season of his NFL career...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Zimmer
The Spun

Vikings Are Working Out Veteran Free Agent Today

The Minnesota Vikings are auditioning Dede Westbrook to re-join the team. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Westbrook is working out with Minnesota on Tuesday. Other teams are reportedly interested in the 28-year-old wide receiver, who is expected to sign somewhere this week. Westbrook caught 10 of 15 targets for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Packers Coach Has Strong Words for Absent Sammy Watkins

The Green Bay Packers have started their voluntary OTA’s, as all other NFL teams have done. There are many players who are present at these workouts, but some notable names are missing. As everyone knew would be the case, Aaron Rodgers will not be showing up to any voluntary team activities. That decision was addressed by quarterbacks coach Tom Clements earlier this offseason. However, one new name is missing: Sammy Watkins.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Analyzing ex-Vikings GM Rick Spielman's latest interview

Our old friend Rick Spielman is keeping his name out there these days, whether it was with appearances with Fox Sports and CBS Radio, his new Tik Tok career, and most recently, an appearance on the PFF NFL Podcast. I highly recommend listening, it was a really interesting look into Spielman’s thought process and how he went about team-building. Let's have a look into his comments...
NFL
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Packers and Jaguars Sends Young Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers have many new faces at the wide receiver position. Davante Adams (Raiders), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Chiefs), and Equanimous St. Brown (Bears) are all gone. Amari Rodgers, Allen Lazard, and Randall Cobb are back, and Green Bay boasts three new rookie wide receivers from the NFL Draft. While the Packers have much to be hopeful for, none of their current wide receivers had more than 513 receiving yards last season. Sammy Watkins, a free agent addition, has a long injury history and hasn’t even shown up for OTA’s, leading Coach LaFleur to send a passive aggressive message to him via the media. If the Packers want to add a little bit of proven talent to their wide receiver room, a trade for Laviska Shenault with the Jacksonville Jaguars could be the answer.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Pat Mcafee Show
Yardbarker

Broncos Starter Sends Public Threat to Chiefs for 2022

When the teams meet on Dec. 11, more than 2,600 days — seven calendar years — will have elapsed since the Denver Broncos defeated the Kansas City Chiefs. And, if Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb gets his way, not a second longer. “It’s a revenge tour all year long,"...
DENVER, CO
Pro Football Rumors

Vikings to sign WR Albert Wilson

Wilson, who will be 30 when the season begins, started his career with the Chiefs in 2014. His last season in Kansas City was his best, as he posted 554 yards and three touchdowns on 42 receptions. A notable contributor on the team’s offense (especially in 2015 and 2017), he started 26 of 55 contests there, which earned him a sizeable deal on the open market.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Vikings sign former Dolphins, Chiefs receiver Albert Wilson

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings signed eight-year veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson on Wednesday, adding an experienced option for more depth at the position. The 5-foot-9, 195-pound Wilson spent the past four seasons with the Miami Dolphins, where he was most productive in 2018 with 391 yards and four touchdowns. Prior to that, he played four years for the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson had a career-high 554 yards with three scores in 13 games in 2017.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Cardinals Sends All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins to Green Bay

The Packers and Cardinals have both had off-seasons to remember in 2022. Both teams still expect to compete for a top playoff spot in their own right. Consequently, This Packers trade would give the Cardinals and immediate contributor, while Green Bay would get a weapon for a playoff push. Going into the 2022 season the Green Bay Packers still are’t too sure who their number one wide receiver will be. Receivers Allen Lazard, Christian Watson, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, and Romeo Doubs figure to be the top five.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers: PFF Drops Crazy Grade for Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Everyone knows, well except for Colin Cowherd and Skip Bayless, just how good Aaron Rodgers is. After all, he has won the NFL MVP Award four times. This includes wins in each of the past two seasons. It shouldn’t be a surprise, therefore, that the media outlook Pro Football Focus (PFF) has graded Rodgers very highly over the past two season. How high? Try the highest graded quarterback in the NFL.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Packers HC Matt LaFleur’s eye-opening comments on David Bakhtiari’s absence from OTAs

One of the most interesting storylines surrounding the Green Bay Packers this offseason is star quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ new stable of weapons in the post-Davante Adams era. However, of equal importance is the health of star offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, who missed all but one contest last season with a torn ACL that he suffered in December of 2020. Bakhtiari has yet to participate in OTAs for the Packers, something that has concerned pundits and fans alike. Head coach Matt LaFleur spoke about Bakhtiari’s health and delivered some eyebrow-raising comments, per Zach Kruse of The Packers Wire.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Rams have a lingering Aaron Donald problem

The Rams have done their best to glass-half-full their way through the possibility that defensive tackle Aaron Donald will retire. The possibility remains that Aaron Donald will retire. The question ultimately becomes whether Donald will play for $14.25 million this year and, if not, how much more it will take...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy