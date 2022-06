Authorities identified 31-year-old Jordan Matthew Adler, of Eugene, Oregon, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident on May 26 in Reno. The fatal car crash took place eastbound on I-80 in the area of West McCarran at about 3:15 a.m. According to the investigation reports, a black 1998 GMC Suburban SUV was heading east on Interstate 80 near Washoe County Mile Marker 11 when the car veered into the center median and hit a paddle marker.

RENO, NV ・ 21 HOURS AGO