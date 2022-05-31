Ole Miss baseball prepares for 2021 Tucson Super Regional rematch against Arizona

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Showers and storms are likely Thursday before drier, less humid air arrives Friday. Summer-like weather quickly returns by Sunday. THURSDAY: The afternoon brings a likely chance of showers and storms back to the forecast as a slow-moving front moves through the area. Pockets of torrential rain and gusty winds are possible with the strongest activity, but major severe weather is not expected. Since storms may be slow-moving, localized flooding is also possible. Storms should be most widespread in the afternoon and evening hours before tapering and weakening by midnight.

