Ole Miss baseball prepares for 2021 Tucson Super Regional rematch against Arizona

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (WTVA) - The schedule for the Coral Gables Regional has been altered due to the weather. Ole Miss was scheduled to play Arizona on Friday, June 3 at 6 p.m. CT. However, the game is now scheduled to start 55 minutes after the end of the Miami...
Landon Gartman has made his decision. The Enterprise High School grad is transferring to Mississippi State. He will play on the Bulldogs’ baseball team. He is transferring from the University of Memphis. THe right-handed pitcher pitched nearly 90 innings this past season.
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State athletics is set to enshrine five new members into the MSU Sports M-Club Hall of Fame, as well as recognize two prior inductees, on the weekend of the Bulldogs' October 1 home football game against Texas A&M. The Class of 2022 features All-American athletes Bruce...
Brady Bramlett started playing baseball at the young age of seven and dreamed early on of going to Ole Miss and becoming a pitcher in the SEC. Bramlett became a pitcher at the University of Mississippi his freshman year, pitching in 2013 and continuing into 2016. Unfortunately he missed the 2014 season due to injury.
MEMPHIS – One down. One to go as Penny Hardaway gets good news on the return of his most veteran of veterans. DeAndre Williams will be back for his super senior season this year with the Tigers. After wading through the NBA Draft waters, Williams removed his name from the process Wednesday and will return […]
Two of the four Dizzy Dean Baseball leagues are undecided as the league enters the final weekend of play. The 6U lead changed hands on May 31 as Bell’s Lawn Care (7-1) beat CJ Printing 14-8 to grab a half-game lead over WMOD (7-2), who lost 9-6 to The Bank of Hardeman County. The two leaders will meet on June 3 and games on June 4 could help settle the title.
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Preston Eller, a 13-year-old boy in Southaven, is taking on the 50 Yard Challenge. The challenge consists of kids in all 50 states mowing their neighbor's lawns for free. It was started by a man in Alabama. Recipients of the free mow are elderly, senior citizens,...
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- You Starkville voters can get a free ride to the polls when you cast your ballot during the 2022 primary elections. Bird the motorized scooter company is relaunching its “Roll to the Polls” initiative to help you exercise your right to vote. To unlock your...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Penny Hardaway is getting into the food business. The Memphis head men’s basketball coach will soon be opening Penny’s Nitty Gritty inside The Westin on Beale Street. “I wanted a concept that would serve the best food to my family, friends, and visitors to...
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Gas prices continue to set new records in the U.S. and here at home. New numbers from AAA show an all-time high for a gallon of regular gasoline average in the U.S. at $4.67. The average in Mississippi is also a new record at $4.20 a...
Jeff Jacobs, Republican candidate for Shelby County Clerk. Randy Hutchinson, President & CEO of the BBB of the Mid-South. Memphis City Councilman & Shelby County Mayor candidate Worth Morgan. Worst Thing Wednesday ft. Chett Hopper. Shelby County Commissioner Amber Mills. Rachel Randall of Fleet Feet. Nationally syndicated host Rita Cosby...
A Mississippi man died following a plane crash in Arkansas. Malcolm King, 62, of Hernando, Mississippi, died when the Cessna 162 plane he was flying crashed in a field near Dacus Lake in Crittenden County in eastern Arkansas. King’s plane took originated from DeWitt-Spain Airport near downtown Memphis. The...
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - Awards that kids receive in school can inspire pride in both the child and their parents. But one Mid-South mother says her pre-k son brought home the “Monkey Award”, a moment that left her asking questions. The family contacted Action News 5 and we...
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman lost everything during a fire Thursday morning, June 2 in Louisville. Louisville Fire Chief Robert Hutto said the fire happened at the woman’s home on North Columbus Avenue. The fire started inside the garage, he said. The fire chief said the homeowner’s fire...
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Showers and storms are likely Thursday before drier, less humid air arrives Friday. Summer-like weather quickly returns by Sunday. THURSDAY: The afternoon brings a likely chance of showers and storms back to the forecast as a slow-moving front moves through the area. Pockets of torrential rain and gusty winds are possible with the strongest activity, but major severe weather is not expected. Since storms may be slow-moving, localized flooding is also possible. Storms should be most widespread in the afternoon and evening hours before tapering and weakening by midnight.
JACKSON, Miss — Former Mississippi Gov. Ronnie Musgrove is teaming up with a health care executive to apply for a state license to open a medical marijuana testing facility. The Mississippi State Department of Health started taking applications Wednesday for the state's new medical marijuana program for patients, medical practitioners, growers, processors, testers, and transportation and waste disposal providers.
Four people died from traffic crashes in Mississippi over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP). The patrol released on Tuesday its report on trooper activity from Friday through Monday at 12 midnight. The four fatal accidents occurred in Stone, Washington, Claiborne and Yazoo counties.
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Airbus announced on May 23 that the U.S. Army has once again awarded them a contract to support and maintain its fleet of Lakota helicopters, built at their facility in Columbus. The contract has the potential to generate around $1.5 billion in revenue for Airbus...
Memphis police are investigating a finger-licking throw down at Dodge’s Chicken on Third Street. The victim was assaulted by an unknown male and female. The man stole property from the victim’s car, while his female companion jumped on the hood of the car. Watch the video below. Police...
