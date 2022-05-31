Kayakers cling to rocks in lake after they flip in rough water, Nevada cops say

Related
Yacht seen on ‘Modern Family’ is docked in Lake Tahoe and set for auction
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A luxury yacht seen on the television sitcom “Modern Family,” is being auctioned off by the U.S. Marshals Service. The 85-foot yacht named the “Sierra Rose” is a triple-level cabin yacht docked at the Tahoe Keys Marina in South Lake Tahoe. The “Sierra Rose” was built by Fred Finney […]
Hiker from California plunges 300 feet to his death on rocky shoreline, Oregon cops say
The 56-year-old was hiking with friends before he fell, deputies said.
ksl.com
Salt Lake City man killed in Nevada crash
CARLIN, Nevada — A Salt Lake City man died after a crash in Nevada last week. About 11 p.m. on Friday, May 27, a Freightliner semitruck was traveling west on I-80 in the right travel lane, at a speed "too fast for the wet roadway conditions, resulting in the driver losing control of the vehicle," the Nevada Highway Patrol said in a news release.
Tahoe's famous and elusive burned bear cub, Tamarack, seen in the wild playing with a toy bear
"Somewhere, somebody was watching out for this bear."
kgoradio.com
Waves Kill Hiker On California Trail
A hike along California’s Lost Coast Trail turned deadly for one person who was swept into the ocean by giant waves that swamped the seaside pathway, authorities say. The incident occurred earlier this week in Humboldt County, where a group of hikers were walking along a portion of the trail that’s down for sleeper waves, according to Shelter Cover Fire Department Chief Nick Pape. One hiker was swept into the ocean by a huge wave, prompting another to attempt a rescue, Pape says. Both were carried out deeper into the ocean, according to the chief.
Unicycle rider dies after collision with recycling truck, California police say
The man was riding a motorized unicycle, police say.
Body of swimmer who went missing in Sacramento River Sunday ID’d as 19-year-old Arizona man
Colusa searchers found the man Thursday 20 feet from shore.
Missing Bay Area man found dead by popular swimming hole
This isn't the first time people have died at God's Bath.
Boaters capture video of massive cliff falling into popular Utah lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Boaters on Lake Powell near the Utah-Arizona border witnessed a massive rockslide Monday. Two of those boaters sent incredible videos of the event to KUTV News. "We were just cruising right along and saw a few rocks and some sand falling,” said Mila Carter...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride returns to Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — After a two year hiatus, the 29th annual “America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride – Lake Tahoe” returns welcoming more than 3,000 bicyclists from all over the country to ride around the 72-mile shoreline of Lake Tahoe. This fun ride is...
Firework show turns ‘catastrophic’ when one misfires into crowd of 500, Nevada cops say
One man is in critical condition after he was hit in the chest and punctured a lung, deputies said
Hiker dies after huge waves flood California trail
A hiker in Northern California died after being swept into the Pacific Ocean by huge waves that inundated a seaside trail and another hiker who rushed into the water to attempt a rescue was hospitalized, authorities said. Rescue crews sent Sunday afternoon to the Lost Coast Trail near Shelter Cove...
westobserver.com
These parts of California have the nation’s highest gas prices — and residents are reeling
Lynda Pemberton was gassing up her Mazda pickup truck in the tiny Sierra Nevada town of Bridgeport, Calif., when the woman at the next pump started cussing. It cost $125 to fill up her SUV. Suffice to say she wasn’t happy. With resignation, Pemberton forked over a relatively merciful...
SFGate
2 dead in small plane crash in Northern California
OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A small plane crashed Thursday in Northern California, killing two people on board, authorities said. The single-engine Beech 19A, went down shortly before 12:30 p.m. at Oroville Municipal Airport, authorities said.
31-year-old Jordan Matthew Adler dead after a crash on I-80 in Reno (Reno, NV)
Authorities identified 31-year-old Jordan Matthew Adler, of Eugene, Oregon, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident on May 26 in Reno. The fatal car crash took place eastbound on I-80 in the area of West McCarran at about 3:15 a.m. According to the investigation reports, a black 1998 GMC Suburban SUV was heading east on Interstate 80 near Washoe County Mile Marker 11 when the car veered into the center median and hit a paddle marker.
2 seriously hurt in fireworks incident at Nevada desert site
Authorities say two men were seriously injured in northern Nevada's desert in a weekend fireworks incident at a popular off-roading and party area.
El Dorado awarded $3.3 million in fire prevention funds as early fire season heats up
The Cal Fire grants will fund tree removal and improve evacuation routes on the western slope.
Man illegally caught hundreds of crabs in protected area, California prosecutor says
“... this is the most egregious case of unlawful crabbing activity in San Francisco’s history ...” the lawsuit says.
Hiker with ‘no room to move’ clings to cliff until rescuers arrive, California cops say
“The crew attempted to get to him a few hours later, but the cloud layer was still too low,” deputies said.
Bees are legally fish in California, court rules. Here’s why and what led to it
A 1970 act explicitly protected “fish.” Now, it includes bees.
The Sacramento Bee
