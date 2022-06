A repaving of Idaho Road from Superstition Boulevard to Lost Dutchman Boulevard is scheduled for June 20-July 8. Work will entail the reconstruction of severely distressed pavement and road base. The work will result in the full closure of Idaho with local access maintained from Tepee Street for the residential areas along Idaho. Access to the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center and the Apache Junction Public Library will continue to have the entrance by the police department off Superstition.

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO