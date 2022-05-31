ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
103-year-old WWII vet inducted into Madison VA’s Hall of Heroes

By Site staff
 2 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — A 103-year-old World War II veteran was inducted into the Hall of Heroes at Madison’s VA hospital on Tuesday.

The Hall of Heroes showcases veterans who served with valor and have a connection to the Madison VA. First lieutenant Norman Marozick was joined by his immediate family and hospital leaders Tuesday morning as they honored his services.

Marozick received a Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his actions during the war.

The exhibit is on the hospital’s first floor. To learn more, click here.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

