103-year-old WWII vet inducted into Madison VA’s Hall of Heroes

MADISON, Wis. — A 103-year-old World War II veteran was inducted into the Hall of Heroes at Madison’s VA hospital on Tuesday.

The Hall of Heroes showcases veterans who served with valor and have a connection to the Madison VA. First lieutenant Norman Marozick was joined by his immediate family and hospital leaders Tuesday morning as they honored his services.

Marozick received a Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his actions during the war.

The exhibit is on the hospital’s first floor. To learn more, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.