SHAWANO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The former treasurer of the Pella Fire Dept. was sentenced to one year in jail for stealing more than $84,000 from the organization. Lyle Krueger, 48, was convicted of theft in a business setting. He was also ordered to perform 200 hours of community service, write a letter of apology, and was placed on probation for five years by Judge Katherine Sloma at Wednesday’s hearing.

PELLA, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO