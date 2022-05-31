ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria, WI

Storefronts filling up in ‘rebirth’ of State St, official says

nbc15.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in five years, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey will return to performing, but it will be without animals. Cambria fire chief stresses importance of mental health...

www.nbc15.com

WSAW

Search for injured black bear in Juneau County draws national attention

NEW LISBON, Wis. (WMTV) - The search for an injured black bear in Juneau County is intensifying. Volunteers from the organization Help Asheville Bears or HAB arrived in New Lisbon this week to find the bear and help remove a small game trap from its right front paw. NBC15 first reported on the bear last week when a viewer sent us a video of the bear hobbling around in their backyard.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Report: Wisconsin had 11 Indian boarding schools, 2 in Keshena

KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - A federal report shows more than 500 indigenous children died at Indian boarding schools in the United States. Wisconsin had at least 11 of these schools, including two in Keshena. Dewey Schanandore says he found gravesites while jogging around Keshena. He believes his ancestors led him...
KESHENA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Widespread power outage in Slinger and Hartford, WI

June 2, 2022 – Hartford/ Slinger, WI – There is a widespread power outage in the Slinger and Hartford areas. It was first reported around 1:56 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022. “We are aware of the power outage and are currently checking into fixing the situation,” said Hartford administrator Steve Volkert.
SLINGER, WI
wortfm.org

Construction at Dane County Airport Leads to Planes Flying Over Isthmus

The main runway at the Dane County Airport runs directly north and south. That means usually, Madison’s north and south sides hear the most plane noise. But over the past week or so, the Isthmus has been hearing that plane noise instead. That’s because the airport is using side runways at different angles, as the main north-south runway undergoes construction and minor maintenance.
DANE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin Center welcomes 2nd Cannabis Exposition June 4

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Center is welcoming the second Wisconsin Cannabis Expo on June 4. The one-day event will feature over 100 exhibitors including Lake Country Growers, Sweetly Baked and The Village CBD Shoppe, according to a press release. The release says all angles of the industry will...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin farm raising different kind of livestock

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — A group of farmers in Dodge County turned a dairy barn into a place to hold a different kind of livestock. Lush Farms produces a product people can use to fertilize their gardens. That product comes from the animals they raise: worms. “It’s nature’s way...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
ibmadison.com

Large project proposed for East Towne area

Forward Management of Madison has submitted a proposal to the city for a large housing project near East Towne Mall, according to a Wisconsin State Journal report. The Signature Pointe Apartments project would include 463 apartments in four buildings and underground parking on a 14.5-acre site next to Bowl-A-Vard Lanes on East Springs Drive. The development is the first to be proposed in the area since the Greater East Towne Mall Area Plan was approved by the city in February. In addition to the 42 efficiencies, 222 one-bedroom, 186 two-bedroom, and 14 three-bedroom apartments, the complex would include 357 surface parking spaces, 350 underground parking spaces, a clubhouse, swimming pool, dog park, and green spaces. If approved, construction could begin in the fall with completion slated for 2024.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WEA Trust, Health Tradition Health Plan leaving Wisconsin’s insurance market by end of 2022

MADISON, Wis. — WEA Trust and the Health Tradition Health Plan are getting out of Wisconsin’s health insurance market by the end of the year. In a news release Wednesday, the groups said existing plan members will be covered until they choose new coverage or until December 31, whichever is earlier. WEA Trust will continue members’ long term care, life and vision coverage.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

I-39 to close for bridge deck removal in Portage County

A portion of Interstate-39 will be closed temporarily starting today, May 31, for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Highway 10/Highway 66 interchange in Portage County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Northbound and southbound I-39 are scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. May 31 to 5 a.m....
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
Daily Cardinal

Stolen Memorial Union Terrace chair snitch to be banned from all neighborhood barbecues, sources of joy

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. There are just four types of people that should not be tolerated in the University of Wisconsin-Madison community — racists, homophobes, misogynists and those who snitch on people for stealing chairs from Memorial Union Terrace.
MADISON, WI

