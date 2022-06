Would you like to take a short, fun, inexpensive and educational day trip to a historic land mark? Less than a gallon of gas will take your family to Rehoboth’s Hornbine School Museum. The old schoolhouse will be open to the public every 2nd and 4th Sunday from June to September. The Hornbine School Museum is located in the south east corner of Rehoboth at the corner of Baker and Hornbine Roads.

REHOBOTH, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO