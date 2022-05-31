ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

OCBJ INSIDER

By Mark Mueller
Orange County Business Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are interesting stories behind the company names—both long-established and new upstarts—highlighted on our front page this week. The name of Palmer Luckey’s defense-focused tech firm Anduril Industries gets its name from a sword that’s prominent in the “Lord of the Rings” fantasy...

www.ocbj.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

First Amazon Missed. Now Walmart. What’s Going on in Retail?

Click here to read the full article. Walmart said last year’s stimulus-enhanced quarter made for a tough comparison. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalTarget Shocks as Supply Chain Costs Halve Q1 Net ProfitsInflation Ignored: April Retail Sales Inch Up Despite Rising PricesRetail Tech: Klarna Adds Virtual Shopping, Instacart IPO Afoot, Loop x Happy ReturnsBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
Fortune

Here are the youngest CEOs on the Fortune 500

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The average CEO of a Fortune 500 company is about 57 years old. But for the 10 youngest leaders on the list, age is just a number. A host of executives in their 30s and 40s have guided their companies to colossal success – most in under a decade at the helm.
ECONOMY
The Verge

Facebook and Instagram’s parent company will change its stock ticker to META on June 9th

When the company formerly known as Facebook announced its plan to rebrand last October, it also announced a new stock ticker. At the time, execs said that after ten years as FB, its NASDAQ listing would transition to MVRS for the metaverse. However, after the investment fund listed under META vacated the symbol in January, Meta Platforms quickly confirmed that it would use META instead, while at the same time announcing its first drop in daily active users, ever. Now it has filed paperwork saying the shift will become official before the market opens on June 9th (via CNBC).
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Irvine, CA
Business
City
Laguna Hills, CA
State
Indiana State
City
Costa Mesa, CA
City
Irvine, CA
City
Santa Ana, CA
Reuters

Sandberg's exit may not be a big blow for Facebook-parent Meta

(Reuters) - Sheryl Sandberg’s exit from Meta Platforms Inc comes at a crucial time for the Facebook parent as it pivots to “metaverse” in the face of slowing ad revenue, although Wall Street analysts say her departure will not be as significant. As second-in-command to founder and...
INTERNET
SFGate

Sheryl Sandberg Steps Down as Meta COO After 14 Years

Sheryl Sandberg, who has been chief operating officer at Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, has announced that she will be stepping down from the role after 14 years. “When I took this job in 2008, I hoped I would be in this role for five years,” Sandberg wrote...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artificial Heart#Ocbj#Anduril Industries#The Van Doren Rubber Co#Starr Edwards#Edwards Laboratories
TechCrunch

Temasek in talks to invest in Google-backed DotPe

Temasek, the Singapore state-owned investment firm, is finalizing deliberations to lead the investment in the Gurgaon-headquartered startup, the source said, requesting anonymity as the details are private. Terms of the investment could change and the deal may end up not materializing at all, the source cautioned. Temasek declined to comment,...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

JFrog Appoints Vicky (Jia Yu) Chan as Japan GM & Country Manager

SUNNYVALE, Calif. & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2022-- JFrog, the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, announced the appointment of Vicky (Jia Yu) Chan as its new General Manager and Country leader for JFrog Japan K.K. As GM and Country Manager, Vicky will guide JFrog Japan through its next phase of growth by building robust partnerships, increasing customer adoption, and growing revenues for the region.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Who is Javier Olivan, Meta's next COO?

(Reuters) - Meta Platforms veteran Javier Olivan is taking over as the company’s chief operating officer after playing a crucial but largely behind-the-scenes role stoking the social media company’s explosive growth for 15 years. The Spaniard will replace Sheryl Sandberg, who announced on Wednesday she was stepping down...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For June 3, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects BRP Inc. DOOO to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion before the opening bell. BRP shares rose 3.5% to $82.75 in after-hours trading. Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU reported better-than-expected results...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
Cheddar News

What New Meta COO Javier Olivan Brings With Sandberg Stepping Down

Meta's announcement that COO Sheryl Sandberg will be stepping down from her role after 14 years with the company has left investors wondering about the tech giant's future. Doug Astrop, a managing partner at Exponential Investment Partners (an investor in Meta), joined Cheddar News to discuss what the personnel change to Javier Olivan means for investors and the future of the Meta. "They are bringing somebody up who's been there a long time, who has been the chief revenue officer, and so I don't think it means major changes," he said. "but symbolically it's important and significant."
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Chowly Appoints Kristin Peterson as Senior Vice President of Marketing

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 1, 2022-- Chowly, a restaurant technology company that integrates third-party delivery marketplaces with point-of-sale (POS) systems, today announced Kristin Peterson as the company’s senior vice president of marketing. Her in-depth understanding of the restaurant industry, coupled with her vast experience as a digital marketer, will allow her to further elevate the Chowly brand – highlighting how the company can provide streamlined technology solutions for restaurants of all sizes.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Amazon to shut down Kindle store in China

Amazon will shutter its Kindle store in China next year, the e-commerce company announced Thursday. The move follows those of other U.S. tech giants that have recently pulled back in the country. Kindle users in China will no longer be able to purchase new books after the e-book shop closes...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy