Here are five things to know about the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Rangers’ opponent for the Eastern Conference Final:

1. The Lightning are attempting to become the first team since the 1981-82 Islanders to win three straight Stanley Cups. Since the dynastic Isles, who won four straight from 1980-83, six teams have won back-to-back titles, but none have made it as far as the Cup Final in their quest for a three-peat.

2. Though the Lightning have featured a number of ex-Rangers over the years — including Ryan Callahan, Brian Boyle, J.T. Miller, Dan Girardi, Kevin Shattenkirk and Ryan McDonagh — McDonagh is the only former Blueshirt on their roster. With Barclay Goodrow and Greg McKegg, the Rangers have two former Lightning .

3. All three players on Goodrow’s line last season, which also included Yanni Gourde and Blake Coleman, left the Lightning in the offseason, with the Kraken taking Gourde in the expansion draft and Coleman signing with the Flames in free agency. As a result, their lines have been more variable, with Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Corey Perry and Brandon Hagel all having joined the team since then.

4. Former Rangers player, coach and GM Phil Esposito was one of the team’s co-founders, winning the bid by paying a $50 million expansion fee up front in 1990 and starting play in 1992. Esposito still serves as the team’s color commentator on radio after serving as the franchise’s first president and GM.

Ryan McDonagh is just one of the many ex-Rangers to have graved the Lightning roster in recent seasons. Getty Images

5. Former Rangers coach John Tortorella led the franchise to its first Stanley Cup title when it beat the Flames in 2004 with a team that featured Boyle, Martin St. Louis and Brad Richards — three players who would eventually play for the Blueshirts.