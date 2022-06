(Salem, OR) — Oregon OSHA wants workers and employers to know about rules for working in hot weather. The rules take effect June 15th and start when the temperature hits 80 degrees. Hotter temperatures have more requirements for water, rest breaks, and working in pairs. The rules require training for some employees. OSHA offers a heat illness prevention online course. There are also fact sheets about the rules and how to prevent heat illness. The Oregon OSHA website has links to the materials.

SALEM, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO