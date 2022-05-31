ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Despite growing backlash, controversial Saudi-backed golf tournament coming to Oregon

KGW
KGW
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite pushback from local mayors, a U.S. senator and golf club members — several of whom have resigned from the club — Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in North Plains is scheduled to host a controversial golf tournament June 30 through July 2. It will be the first U.S....

www.kgw.com

Comments / 2

Related
pdxmonthly.com

Is Clackamas County the Florida of Oregon?

An analogy, for your consideration: Clackamas County is to Oregon as Florida is to the rest of the United States. The county is currently in the final throes of a ballot-counting disaster that is ripe for dissection by conspiracy theorists on all sides (Vote by mail is corrupt and needs to be replaced! No, the county clerk is a Trump acolyte who is actively trying to undermine faith in the system! Commence panic!), recalling the dimpled ballots, hanging chads, and drawn-out vote count and recount of Florida, 2000.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KTVZ

Lowest-earning counties in Oregon

Bruce Fingerhood from Springfield, Oregon, US // Wikimedia Commons. English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons. USFWS Headquarters’ photostream // Wikimedia Commons. #17. Tillamook County. Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons. #16. Union County. Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons. #15. Wallowa County. Manuela Durson // Shutterstock. #14. Curry County.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Indigenous farmer seeks solutions in drought-plagued Central Oregon

Your browser does not support the audio element. The pond is full again at Upingaksraq Spring Alaska Schreiner’s high desert farm. It’s a welcome sight for Schreiner, who owns Sakari Farms north of Bend. Last summer, as drought punished Central Oregon, Schreiner’s irrigation district stopped delivering water. She...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Plains, OR
City
Forest Grove, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
State
Texas State
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
Washington County, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
County
Washington County, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

Richest billionaires in Oregon

Compiled a list of richest billionaires in Oregon using data from Forbes. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
OREGON STATE
Engadget

Oregon is shutting down its controversial child welfare AI in June

In 2018, Oregon's Department of Human Services implemented its Safety at Screening Tool, an algorithm that generates a "risk score" for abuse hotline workers, recommending whether a social worker needs to further investigate the contents of a call. This AI was based on the lauded Allegheny Family Screening Tool, designed to predict the risk of a child ending up in foster care based on a number of socioeconomic factors.
Big Country News

Oregon National Guard Airmen Save Lives in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho – Two Idahoans are alive today thanks to the quick and skillful reaction of some of America’s most elite service members. After completing a day of small arms training, Airmen with the 125th Special Tactics Squadron (STS), Oregon Air National Guard, were in a convoy heading to Gowen Field, Idaho, May 15, 2022, when an accident unfolded in front of them.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Oregon Capital Chronicle

OHSU researcher leads creation of a Portland-based research center on gun violence

A center on gun violence is in the making in Oregon. A researcher at Oregon Health & Science University and the VA Portland Health Care System, recently obtained a grant to create a Gun Violence Prevention Research Center to step up research on gun deaths and injuries, their causes and strategies for prevention. Kathleen Carlson, […] The post OHSU researcher leads creation of a Portland-based research center on gun violence appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
PORTLAND, OR
thelundreport.org

Surge In Oregon Nurse Applications Has State Board Seeking Help

The Oregon State Board of Nursing says it needs more staff to efficiently process a flood of licensing applications from out-of-state nurses — one that’s been triggered by the end of a loophole established for the pandemic. The state board of nursing on Wednesday asked lawmakers to authorize...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golf Clubs#Professional Golf#Saudi#Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club#Amnesty International
KOIN 6 News

Scientists test bear laser with polar bears at Oregon Zoo

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Zoo worked with biologists and researchers to test a state-of-the-art laser technology by scanning the zoo’s polar bears. According to the zoo, researchers from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Geological Survey and National Park Service tested the technology on polar bears Nora and Amelia Gray to provide […]
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Murmurs: Johnson’s TED Talk Draws Justice Complaints

JOHNSON’S TED TALK DRAWS JUSTICE COMPLAINTS: Betsy Johnson, the unaffiliated candidate for governor, made a surprise May 27 appearance at the ideas conference TEDxPortland. As reported on wweek.com, Johnson’s parroting of National Rifle Association talking points on gun control angered some in the crowd; others objected to TEDx providing an audience of thousands to one of three candidates for governor, in possible violation of federal tax code that prohibits 501(c)(3) nonprofits such as TEDx from participating in political campaigns. In the aftermath, seven people filed complaints with the Oregon Department of Justice, which oversees Oregon nonprofits. “TEDxPortland violated IRS code by including Betsy Johnson, who is running for governor, as a surprise guest,” wrote one complainant, Howard Bales of Portland. “This is an egregious abuse of their nonprofit status. The harm done to the election process is significant. Please investigate this intentional breach of the code.” DOJ spokeswoman Kristina Edmunson said her agency would forward those complaints to the Internal Revenue Service, which polices nonprofits and determines their legal status.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Herald and News

Oregon men, one from Klamath Falls, sue Google, YouTube

Two Oregon men — including one from Klamath Falls — have filed a class action lawsuit against Google and YouTube over automatic renewal fees. Victor Walkingeagle, of Portland, and Nathan Briggs, of Klamath Falls, filed the suit in federal court in Portland on May 25. They are represented by Stanton Gallegos, an attorney with the Oregon-based law firm Markowitz Herbold PC, according to court documents.
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy