ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monson, MA

Driver cited after crashing into motorcycle in Monson

By Waleed Azad
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AJyF4_0fwIANcd00

MONSON, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Crews were called to an accident involving a car and motorcycle on High Street in Monson Tuesday morning.

Rhode Island man charged with OUI, injures 9 motorcyclists in Northfield crash

According to the Monson Police Department, 911 calls were received at around 10:30 a.m. for an accident on High Street at the intersection of Margaret Street involving a car and motorcycle.

Police determined that a car exited Margaret Street, which is controlled by a stop sign, into the path of a motorcycle traveling north on High Street. The driver of the car was cited and the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

MAP: High Street and Margaret Street in Monson

Monson police are also warning motorists to be extra vigilant for motorcycles, bicycles, and pedestrians.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Police identify 2 people killed after car hit deer, went airborne off I-495 in Massachusetts

Police identified two people killed in a car crash Friday after the SUV they were in struck a deer and went airborne off Interstate 495 in Massachusetts. The individuals who died in the crash on I-495 in Chelmsford early Friday were identified as 53-year-old Rudolph Vah of Acton, who was the driver, and Jartu Flamma, who was also an Acton resident and was riding passenger, according to a statement from Massachusetts State Police.
ACTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield crews respond to accident on Wilbraham Road and Roosevelt Avenue

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Wilbraham Road and Roosevelt Avenue Friday night for a report of a two-car collision. According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews had to extricate one person from their vehicle. They were later brought to the hospital with serious injuries.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Northfield, MA
City
Monson, MA
State
Rhode Island State
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police: Crash into deer on Route 495 kills two

Two people were killed in Massachusetts Friday after the vehicle they were traveling in hit a deer. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 4:50 a.m. today, Troopers assigned to the State Police-Concord Barracks responded to a crash involving an SUV that had struck a deer on I-495 northbound in Chelmsford at the 87.5 mile marker. The SUV subsequently veered into the median, went airborne, and struck several trees.
CHELMSFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Oui#Nexstar Media Inc
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Trooper successfully talks distraught man out of committing suicide

A Massachusetts State Police Trooper consoled a distraught man this afternoon after successfully talking him out of committing suicide. According to Massachusetts State Police, Troopers and firefighters from Boston and Chelsea responded to the Tobin bridge at 12:04 p.m. for a man threatening to jump from the southbound upper deck. Responding patrols reported that the man had crossed over the barrier and was on the edge of the bridge, contemplating jumping.
BOSTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Connect. Police seeking suspects in theft case with ties to western Mass.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Connecticut are investigating a ‘follow home theft’ with ties to western Massachusetts. According to Bristol Police, a coin dealer was returning from a coin collector show in West Springfield when $30,000 of rare and collectible coins and cash were stolen out of the dealer’s vehicle.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Massive fire at former cereal factory in Orange draws large response from Worcester County crews

ORANGE — Firefighters battled a massive blaze at a former cereal factory Saturday in this small Franklin County mill town.  Fire crews from Worcester County, including various District 8 outfits from nearby Athol, Royalston, Gardner, Phillipston, Petersham, Winchendon, Templeton and Rutland, provided assistance at the scene as well as station coverage. In all, crews from 20 surrounding fire departments provided...
ORANGE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
whdh.com

NH police arrest 4 in Operation Granite Shield bust

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Four idividuals were arrested as part of Operation Granite Shield for what officials called “various drug crimes, crimes frequently associated with criminal behavior related to drug activity and other criminal offenses,” according to Nashua, New Hampshire police. John Oriol, Justin Widtfeldt and Raymond Brown...
NASHUA, NH
truecrimedaily

Body of woman missing since December found in Connecticut River

MANCHESTER, Conn. (TCD) — The body of a 22-year-old woman was found in a river recently after she had been missing for nearly six months. According to Manchester Police, on Monday, May 30, officials from the Wethersfield Police, Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department, and Glastonbury Volunteer Fire Department recovered Sherrian Howe’s body from the Connecticut River. Howe’s remains were transported to the office of the chief medical examiner for an autopsy.
MANCHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

Car Crash Causes Heavy Delays on I-91 in Windsor

A multi-car crash caused heavy delays on Interstate 91 in Windsor Friday evening. State Department of Transportation officials said the crash happened on the northbound side of the highway between exits 36 and 37. The crash was reported at about 3:50 p.m. The left three lanes of traffic were closed,...
WINDSOR, CT
WWLP

WWLP

22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy