Driver cited after crashing into motorcycle in Monson

MONSON, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Crews were called to an accident involving a car and motorcycle on High Street in Monson Tuesday morning.

According to the Monson Police Department, 911 calls were received at around 10:30 a.m. for an accident on High Street at the intersection of Margaret Street involving a car and motorcycle.

Police determined that a car exited Margaret Street, which is controlled by a stop sign, into the path of a motorcycle traveling north on High Street. The driver of the car was cited and the driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

MAP: High Street and Margaret Street in Monson

Monson police are also warning motorists to be extra vigilant for motorcycles, bicycles, and pedestrians.

