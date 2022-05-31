'Credible threat' forces closure of Mater Dei High School through Friday

An Inland Empire middle school campus was closed Thursday after receiving threats of violence via social media. Hans Christensen Middle School, located on Sherman Road in Menifee, announced the closure via a statement released to parents of the student body and social media."Earlier today, Principal Lyman informed the HCMS community of a threat of violence on social media that was specific only to HCMS," the statement read. "Due to the continued investigation, and out of an abundance of caution, HCMS will be closed on Thursday, June 2, 2022."It also detailed that school officials were working closely with Menifee Police to monitor...
Comments / 0