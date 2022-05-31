ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

'Credible threat' forces closure of Mater Dei High School through Friday

By FOX 11 Digital Team, CNS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA ANA, Calif. - A "credible threat" against Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana Tuesday forced the Diocese of Orange to shut down the campus through Friday as Santa Ana police...

CBS LA

Hans Christensen Middle School in Menifee closed Thursday due to social media threat

An Inland Empire middle school campus was closed Thursday after receiving threats of violence via social media. Hans Christensen Middle School, located on Sherman Road in Menifee, announced the closure via a statement released to parents of the student body and social media."Earlier today, Principal Lyman informed the HCMS community of a threat of violence on social media that was specific only to HCMS," the statement read. "Due to the continued investigation, and out of an abundance of caution, HCMS will be closed on Thursday, June 2, 2022."It also detailed that school officials were working closely with Menifee Police to monitor...
MENIFEE, CA
LASD investigating threat at Canyon High School; Final exams will be done online

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies are investigating a threatening message left in one of the bathroom stalls of a Santa Clarita-area high school. According to a message sent to Canyon High School students and families, someone left graffiti threatening the school with Thursday's date, June 2, mentioned in the message. The threat prompted an investigation from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Copycat threats at local high schools put police on high alert

SANTA ANA, Calif. - In the aftermath of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead, police have come to expect copycat incidents across the U.S. Schools across the country have seen threats go up this week. That includes right here in Southern California. In...
SANTA ANA, CA
Graduation ceremony for 3 Lake Elsinore-area schools postponed due to security concern

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - A graduation ceremony for three Lake Elsinore area schools has been postponed due to what school officials call a safety concern. According to the Lake Elsinore Unified School District, the ceremony for Keith McCarthy Academy, Ortega High School and Valley Adult School will be rescheduled. Officials did not give a makeup date for the graduation ceremony as of Wednesday night.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
16-year-old student shot in front of Grant High School in Van Nuys

VAN NUYS, Calif. - A 16-year-old student was rushed to the hospital after being shot outside a high school in the San Fernando Valley Wednesday afternoon. SkyFOX was over the heavy police scene outside Grant High School in Van Nuys. The Los Angeles Police Department says a 16-year-old boy was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Voice of OC

Voters in Brea, Buena Park, Fullerton, La Habra, Placentia, Stanton and West Anaheim Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?

Editor’s note: Ahead of next week’s election, Voice of OC is publishing a series of candidate surveys for the various races. Click here to see all of the surveys. County supervisors are among the most powerful officials in Orange County, shaping decisions around law enforcement spending, mental health, homelessness and public health.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

Lake Elsinore Unified reschedules graduation amid security concern

On Wednesday, the Lake Elsinore Unified School District rescheduled the graduation ceremony for three schools because of a security concern. The graduation for Valley Adult School, Ortega High School and Keith McCarthy Academy was originally scheduled for June 1. School district officials said the move was "out of an abundance of caution.""Safety is our number one priority," officials said in a statement. "We will heighten our school security through this situation. It is important we remind all students that if they see something to say something."School District officials were working closely with Riverside County Sheriff's Department on how to move forward.
Voice of OC

The Future of Charter Schools in Orange County? Where OC Board of Education Candidates Stand

Editor’s note: Ahead of next week’s election, Voice of OC is publishing a series of candidate surveys for the various races. Click here to see all of the surveys. Orange County voters have the power to shape a new majority on the county Board of Education in the coming days, in one of the only races that will be decided this June without moving to a runoff election.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Voters in Costa Mesa, Irvine, Dana Point and Much of South County Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?

Editor’s note: Ahead of next week’s election, Voice of OC is publishing a series of candidate surveys for the various races. Click here to see all of the surveys. County supervisors are among the most powerful officials in Orange County, shaping decisions around law enforcement spending, mental health, homelessness and public health.
IRVINE, CA
KTLA

Help needed to solve 2016 killing of teen as she left church in Lynwood

Authorities and family members are asking the public for help Thursday in their search for whoever fatally shot a 16-year-old girl as she sat in the backseat of her mother’s car in Lynwood several years ago. The shooting took place on Nov. 16, 2016, near the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and Euclid Avenue as […]
LYNWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Suspected bank robber dies in San Bernardino after gun battle with authorities

Law enforcement in San Bernardino killed a suspected bank robber after the suspect opened fire on authorities following a pursuit.According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the suspect tried to rob two banks. The first attempted robber was at a Grand Terrace bank, however, it was closed. The suspect then robbed a Chase Bank in Colton at gunpoint. The Colton Police Department then began to chase the suspect. Shortly after, when they entered the city limits of San Bernardino, deputies joined the pursuit.At about 3:30 p.m., the suspect then drove over a spike strip, causing them to lose control...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

