Detectives with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office have successfully identified the remains found as those of a teen missing from Broward County for nearly a half century. PBSO said the remains were found the morning of June 16, 1974 in a swampy area of Singer Island, located in North Palm Beach. The investigation at the time determined the remains were those of a female between 15 and 20 years of age.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO