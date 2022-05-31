ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

June 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

By WMAR STAFF
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KLyTv_0fwIA5oo00

During the month of May Baltimore City reported 24 homicides and 56 non-fatal shootings.

READ MORE : FACES OF BALTIMORE CITY'S MURDER RATE

In September 2020, WMAR-2 News began tracking daily murders and shootings in the city.

Here is June 2022:

6/2 - 9:48 pm: A 29-year-old man was shot and killed in the 4200 block of St. Georges Street. Officers responded to the scene and found the man with a gunshot wound to his torso. He died at the scene.

6/2 - 8:43 pm: A 19-year-old arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand and finger. He told officers he had been shot at a Royal Farms, in the 2200 block of W. Patapsco Avenue. Police saw a crime scene at that location.

6/2 - 2:26am: A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in the 300 block of South Pulaski Street.

6/1 - 1:20pm : A 34-year-old man was shot to death outside a gas station in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue . A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged.

Comments / 1

Related
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland's Most Wanted | Baltimore man sought in stabbing attack

It was just after midnight in August 2021. A neighbor living on Madison Street in Baltimore called 911 after she has witnessed a gruesome, bloody scene. A man attacked and stabbed the victim in the middle of the street. The U.S. Marshals Service has identified the suspect as Raymond Vernon...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Teenagers Often On Both Ends Of Rising Violent Crime In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been a deadly start to the unofficial kick-off to summer in Baltimore. Since last Friday, at least 6 people have been murdered – and police say one of the most recent victims was killed by a teenager. According to Baltimore city police, a 16-year-old boy has been charged as an adult with first- and second-degree murder after the murder of a 34-year-old man. Police say the shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday at a business in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue. People in the area told WJZ that the business was a gas station. The department said...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Bodies Found In Baltimore Neighborhood Park

The bodies of two men were found in various stages of decomposition in a park in Baltimore, authorities say. The unidentified victims were found fully clothed surrounded by multiple used needles and drug paraphernalia shortly before 6 p.m. in Carroll Park on Wednesday, June 1, Baltimore Police confirm. The victims...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Patapsco, MD
Wbaltv.com

Missing teen from Dundalk found

DUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County police have found the 17-year-old missing girl from the Dundalk area. If anyone has any information please call 410-307-2020 or 911.
DUNDALK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 28, Killed In Southwest Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 28-year-old man was killed early Thursday in a shooting in southwest Baltimore, authorities said. About 2:30 a.m., patrol officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 300 block of South Pulaski Street, where they found the unidentified victim shot, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Tracker#Violent Crime#Wmar 2 News
CBS Baltimore

Man Sentenced To Life For Brutal West Baltimore Killing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man with ties to a violent gang was sentenced to life in federal prison on charges that he participated in a crime that killed someone in 2016, according to state officials. U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake sentenced 28-year-old Sydni Frazier of Baltimore to live in federal prison on Tuesday. A federal jury convicted Frazier on federal murder, gun, and drug charges in March 2020. Evidence presented at Frazier’s six-day trial showed that between at least 2014 and 2017, Frazier conspired with other people, including members and associates of the Murdaland Mafia Piru (MMP) gang, to distribute narcotics, state officials...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Man Shot Dead Found During Baltimore Warrant Initiative

A man who was shot and killed was found during a warrant initiative in Baltimore, authorities say. The 34-year-old victim was located after officers heard gunshots around 1:20 p.m. on the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue, Wednesday, June 1, according to Baltimore Police. Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police: Nature of fatal injury sustained by Nottingham victim remains unclear

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police in Baltimore County have provided an update on what was initially reported as a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening in Nottingham. Initially, the Baltimore County Police Department reported that, at just before 7:30 p.m. on June 1, officers responded to Duntore Place (21236) for a “report of a shooting victim.”  At the scene, police say they found … Continue reading "Police: Nature of fatal injury sustained by Nottingham victim remains unclear" The post Police: Nature of fatal injury sustained by Nottingham victim remains unclear appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Man Charged In Abduction And Crash In Southwest Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police on Tuesday arrested a man who was found hiding inside of a trash can after he allegedly assaulted a woman, stole her rental car, and abducted her child, authorities said. Officers learned that the man had assaulted a woman and stolen her rental car from the 2400 block of Washington Boulevard around 10:05 p.m., police said. The woman’s two-month-old child was in the back seat of the car when the man drove off with it. Officers began searching for the man in the area. The police department’s helicopter assisted with the search too, according to authorities. While fleeing from...
BALTIMORE, MD
MyChesCo

Armed Drug Trafficker Sentenced to Life in Federal Prison for Murder, Gun, and Drug Charges

— U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake sentenced Sydni Frazier, a/k/a Sid, Junior Boss, and Perry, age 28, of Baltimore, Maryland, on Tuesday, May 31, to life in federal prison on charges of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime resulting in death, conspiracy to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, and possession of firearms by a felon. A federal jury convicted Frazier on March 3, 2020.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
wnav.com

Lanham Man Arrested For Guns and Drugs in Anne Arundel County

On June 2, 2022, at approximately 12:25 a.m. an officer from the Anne Arundel County Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a gray 2014 Jeep Cherokee on Faywood Avenue near Faywood Court in Glen Burnie. During the stop, a probable cause search was conducted resulting in the seizure of 2.5 lbs of suspected marijuana, 33 suspected THC cartridges, 21 pre-rolled suspected marijuana cigarettes, 80 packaged edibles containing suspected THC, and a short-barreled AR-15 rifle (w/o serial#). The driver was arrested and charged accordingly. His name is Alaric Ricks, Jr. and he’s 38 years old from Lanham, Maryland.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

15-Year-Old Girl Grazed In Weekend Inner Harbor Homicide, Police Say; Images Of People To Identify Released

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 15-year-old girl is a third victim of an Inner Harbor shooting that killed one teenager and injured another over the weekend, Baltimore Police said. Investigators released surveillance images of two people who were seen riding a blue scooter before the shooting and seen fleeing the scene of the crime on it. Police are asking for help identifying them. thumbnail_image2thumbnail_image0 (4)Untitled design (10) Two teenagers, both 17, were shot on the 300 block of East Pratt Street around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.  Both were hospitalized, but the boy, identified as Neal Mack, succumbed to his injuries. The girl is in stable, but serious condition, police said Sunday. Doctors determined Tuesday that the 15-year-old girl, who was present at the shooting, suffered a non-life-threatening graze wound to her head, police said. Anyone knowing the identity of the two individuals pictured, or anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy