June 2022 Daily Tracker: Baltimore murders and shootings

During the month of May Baltimore City reported 24 homicides and 56 non-fatal shootings.

In September 2020, WMAR-2 News began tracking daily murders and shootings in the city.

Here is June 2022:

6/2 - 9:48 pm: A 29-year-old man was shot and killed in the 4200 block of St. Georges Street. Officers responded to the scene and found the man with a gunshot wound to his torso. He died at the scene.

6/2 - 8:43 pm: A 19-year-old arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand and finger. He told officers he had been shot at a Royal Farms, in the 2200 block of W. Patapsco Avenue. Police saw a crime scene at that location.

6/2 - 2:26am: A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in the 300 block of South Pulaski Street.

6/1 - 1:20pm : A 34-year-old man was shot to death outside a gas station in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue . A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged.

