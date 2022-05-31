ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Manatee, Sarasota by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 19:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Lee, Coastal Sarasota, DeSoto by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 02:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Lee; Coastal Sarasota; DeSoto; Hardee; Highlands; Inland Charlotte; Inland Lee; Inland Manatee; Inland Sarasota; Polk This product covers West Central and Southwest Florida ...HEAVY RAINFALL TO SPREAD OVER PORTIONS OF CUBA, THE FLORIDA KEYS, AND SOUTHERN FLORIDA ON FRIDAY AND SATURDAY WITH FLOODING POSSIBLE NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Tropical Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Tropical Storm Warning for Coastal Charlotte and Coastal Lee * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Charlotte and Coastal Lee - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Coastal Sarasota, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Inland Charlotte, Inland Lee, Inland Manatee, Inland Sarasota, and Polk * STORM INFORMATION: - About 480 miles southwest of Fort Myers FL or about 490 miles southwest of Sarasota FL - 21.8N 87.4W - Storm Intensity 35 mph - Movement North or 360 degrees at 6 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Potential Tropical Cyclone One, centered northeastern part of the Yucatan Peninsula, is expected to continue to move north at about 5 mph through tonight. Then, it should turn toward the northeast on Friday and Saturday. The system should move across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico through Friday night, and then move across the southern and central portions of the Florida Peninsula on Saturday. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across Southwest and parts of West-central Florida. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. Protect against locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible limited impacts across Southwest and parts of West-central Florida. * WIND: Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across Southwest and parts of West-central Florida. Potential impacts in this area include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. Elsewhere across West Central and Southwest Florida, little to no impact is anticipated. * SURGE: Protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across Southwest and parts of West-central Florida. Potential impacts in this area include: - Localized inundation with storm surge flooding mainly along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots, or in areas farther inland near where higher surge waters move ashore. - Sections of near-shore roads and parking lots become overspread with surge water. Driving conditions dangerous in places where surge water covers the road. - Moderate beach erosion. Heavy surf also breaching dunes, mainly in usually vulnerable locations. Strong rip currents. - Minor to locally moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. A few small craft broken away from moorings. Elsewhere across West Central and Southwest Florida, little to no impact is anticipated. * TORNADOES: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across West Central and Southwest Florida. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. If you are relocating to safe shelter, leave as early as possible. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Many roads and bridges will be closed once strong winds arrive. Check the latest weather forecast before departing and drive with caution. If heading to a community shelter, become familiar with the shelter rules before arrival, especially if you have special needs or have pets. Take essential items with you from your Emergency Supplies Kit. Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly ventilated area. It is important to remain calm, informed, and focused during an emergency. Be patient and helpful with those you encounter. If you are a visitor, be sure to know the name of the city or town in which you are staying and the name of the county or parish in which it resides. Listen for these locations in local news updates. Pay attention for instructions from local authorities. Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don`t drown! Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin FL around 6AM, or sooner if conditions warrant.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Inland Sarasota by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 23:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Inland Sarasota TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - North Port * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for localized flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/tbw
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 23:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Polk TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Lakeland - Winter Haven - Bartow * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for localized flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/tbw
POLK COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota weather page photo: June 2

Diane Suner captured this large crab coming out of its shell on Lido Beach. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather...
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Bear found roaming downtown Haines City

HAINES CITY, Fla. - Floridians see all kinds of wildlife, but during an evening drive for Jonathan Anglin, he was surprised to see a bear in downtown Haines City. "Just saw a bear on the loose in downtown Haines City, no joke!! Y’all be careful out here," he wrote on Facebook, sharing the video of the bear.
HAINES CITY, FL
fox4now.com

3-time PGA Tour winner dies in Polk County crash

POLK CITY, Fla. — Deputies in Polk County say 59-year-old Bart Bryant, three-time PGA Tour champion, died after a pickup truck rear-ended his vehicle. According to the sheriff's office, Bryant stopped for construction, but another driver failed to notice. The crash happened around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday near State Road 33 and Flanders Station Dr.
POLK COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Miami investor pays nearly $20 million for Charlotte County center

A Miami real investment firm has bought a Port Charlotte shopping center for $18.9 million. The 139,478-square-foot Murdock Carrousel shopping center is on U.S. 41 near Murdock Circle and Murdock Town Center. This is a section of Port Charlotte crowded with retailers and eateries including a Walmart Supercenter, Target, Metro Diner and Chick-fil-A all within about a mile of one another.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Man dies after being bitten by alligator at a park in Tampa

LARGO, Fla. — A man looking for Frisbees in a lake at a Pinellas County park died after being bitten by an alligator, according to authorities. Emergency crews say it happened Tuesday at John S. Taylor Park, located at 1100 8th Ave. SW. in Largo. Detectives with the Largo...

