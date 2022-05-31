ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lyon by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 18:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Butler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 14:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-02 12:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Butler FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occurring. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Kansas, including the following counties, Butler, Kingman, Sedgwick and Sumner. * WHEN...Until 145 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 917 AM CDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Wichita, Derby, El Dorado, Andover, Haysville, Augusta, Wellington, Park City, Valley Center, Bel Aire, Mulvane, Goddard, Rose Hill, Maize, Kingman, Clearwater, Cheney, Douglass, Sedgwick and Belle Plaine.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Flood Warning for Verdigris River in Independence

The National Weather Service (NWS) issues a flood warning for the Verdigris River in Independence, Kansas until Saturday. According to City of Independence officials, the current forecast has the river reaching 38.9- feet which will cause flooding on Park Boulevard at Sycamore Street and the City Dam. The City will be closing dam access until the water recedes back down below the roadway.
Emporia gazette.com

Beware of wet gravel, as well as flooding

The sun may be coming out to greet Unbound Gravel riders. But parts of Lyon County were in flood warnings Thursday, with numerous roads blocked. “Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast,” the National Weather Service advised for the Cottonwood River south of Emporia. The river was...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia area flood map - 6.2.22

The sun may be coming out to greet Unbound Gravel riders. But parts of Lyon County were in f…
City
Emporia, KS
County
Lyon County, KS
City
Cottonwood Falls, KS
City
Topeka, KS
City
Olpe, KS
City
Americus, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Anderson, Atchison, Brown, Butler, Chase, Clay, Coffey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Atchison; Brown; Butler; Chase; Clay; Coffey; Dickinson; Doniphan; Douglas; Franklin; Geary; Harper; Harvey; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Kingman; Leavenworth; Lyon; Marion; Marshall; McPherson; Miami; Morris; Nemaha; Osage; Pottawatomie; Reno; Riley; Sedgwick; Shawnee; Sumner; Wabaunsee; Wyandotte TORNADO WATCH 294 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON ATCHISON BROWN BUTLER CHASE CLAY COFFEY DICKINSON DONIPHAN DOUGLAS FRANKLIN GEARY HARPER HARVEY JACKSON JEFFERSON JOHNSON KINGMAN LEAVENWORTH LYON MARION MARSHALL MCPHERSON MIAMI MORRIS NEMAHA OSAGE POTTAWATOMIE RENO RILEY SEDGWICK SHAWNEE SUMNER WABAUNSEE WYANDOTTE
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
NewsCow

Road Closings Reported In Cowley County Due To High Water; River Readings

Cowley County Emergency Management reports multiple road closings as a result of heavy rains in this area in the last 24 hours or so. As of 10:45am today, they have been notified of the following road closures due to high water:. 51st Road south of 22nd. 15th Road south of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Wind Gust#Severe Thunderstorm
KVOE

WEATHER: Cottonwood at Emporia, Neosho at Neosho Rapids now in flood warnings

River-based flooding is coming soon to parts of Lyon County. Before 11 am Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Cottonwood River at Emporia. Just before noon, the Weather Service issued a warning for the Neosho River at Neosho Rapids. *The warning for the Cottonwood at...
KSNT News

Power outage? Why you should call professionals immediately

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With high winds and storm conditions in the area, some people are without power from tree branches knocking into power lines. Utility company Evergy said the best thing to do in that situation is reach out to your provider when debris takes out your power line – instead of trying to solve […]
KSNT News

Kansas lake, campgrounds close due to hazardous algae presence

MARION COUNTY (KSNT) – Hazardous blue-green algae has been found in a large Kansas lake, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks said on Thursday. Algae found in the water is at a hazardous level due to the high toxins and high cell count found in Marion Reservoir. The public is being asked to avoid […]
KVOE

WEATHER: More rounds of rainfall possible through Wednesday evening; short list of Lyon County road closures develops

For the third straight week, the KVOE listening area is dealing with either confirmed flooding or the risk of floods. Flood watches now cover all area counties. For Lyon and most surrounding counties, the watches run until 1 am Wednesday. The exceptions, Chase and Greenwood counties, are in watches until 1 am Thursday after both Cottonwood Falls and Strong City reported street flooding and several county roads were flooded between Cottonwood Falls and Bazaar on Monday night.
WIBW

Box truck veers off Interstate 70 on Thursday morning in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported Thursday morning when a box truck veered off Interstate 70 along the Kansas Turnpike in Lawrence, authorities said. The crash was reported at 9;43 a.m. Thursday on I-70 near McDonald Drive. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2022 Freightliner Penske...
LAWRENCE, KS
KWCH.com

Owner of stable fostering more than a dozen animals rescued from flooding near Mulvane

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A family of five, along with nearly two dozen farm animals, were rescued from flooding at a Mulvane home early Wednesday. At around 1:15 a.m., Mulvane fire crews evacuated the family surrounded by rapidly rising flood water in the 1400 block of 119th St. Assisted by the Derby Fire Department, the crews got two adults and three children out of the home. Also rescued were six chickens, 14 goats and a horse.
MULVANE, KS
KSNT News

Semi overturned in Ottawa, closes NB I-35

OTTAWA (KSNT) – Traffic on a major Kansas highway is shutdown after a semi overturned, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol on Wednesday. Northbound I-35 is shutdown at 15th Street in Franklin County as of 5:52 p.m. Only minor injuries have been reported. Traffic will be diverted through the city of Ottawa in the meantime.
OTTAWA, KS
KVOE

Council Grove woman suffers potentially serious injuries in Shawnee County crash

A Council Grove woman suffered potentially serious injuries after a crash near Topeka on Tuesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 23-year-old Levi Koepsel was northbound on the Kansas Turnpike when a semi truck used the inside lane to pass his SUV around 7 am. Koepsel went onto the right shoulder, overcorrected across both lanes of travel and hit the center barrier wall.
Salina Post

Kansas woman dead, 1-year-old injured in crash

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 11a.m. Thursday in Pottawatomie County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Toyota Avalon driven by Tyra A. Anderson, 28, St. George, was eastbound on Military Trail Road just east of Railway Road. The car left the roadway to...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS

