Los Angeles County, CA

Highest-paid LA County lifeguards made up to $500,000 in 2021: Report

By KJ Hiramoto
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new report reveals some lifeguards in Southern California made six-figure salaries in 2021. A nonprofit watchdog site Open The Books put "Baywatch on pay watch" (their words, not ours) by filing a Freedom of Information Act request to obtain data that listed Los Angeles County's highest-paid...

Politics
