Environment

KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday May 31st

By Kris Boone
 2 days ago

Temperatures have been pretty close to average for the end of May. We peaked in the lower and mid 90s across the Concho Valley. The finishing touches on what will likely end up the hottest May on record. Winds will stay out of the south through the evening and into tomorrow morning. Overnight, lows end up in the mid 70s, similar to last night, which could be a fitting end as last nights overnight low tied a record for the warmest low. Rain chances across the state will mostly remain in the panhandle and to the north of the area.

Wednesday, the frontal system along the Texas Panhandle begin to slow down and stale out to the north of the area. That will allow for another hot day of temperatures in the 90s with rain chances increasing slightly along the northern parts of the Concho Valley.

Thursday, the cold front slowly moves into the area pulling afternoon high temperatures back down into the 80s with winds turning out of the northwest. Rain chances due increase for the majority of the area, but it will cut back on the intensity of some of those showers and storms.

Friday, the cooler temperatures will linger but the rain chances quickly dissipate through the early morning hours. The area settles back into the hot pattern as temperatures climb up into the triple digits for the weekend and spilling into next week.

KLST/KSAN

Texas man wanting to go ‘human hunting’ arrested for terroristic threat

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) —  A man in Laredo was arrested on terroristic threat charges after buying multiple firearms and ammunition on social media and telling the seller he was going “human hunting.” On May 25, the Laredo Police Department received information regarding a terroristic threat, according to Laredo PD. An individual selling a firearm optic […]
LAREDO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Angelo Catholic School Open House

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo Catholic School (ACS) will be hosting an Open House on June 5th, 2022 from 10 AM to 1 PM. ACS is an Angelo Catholic School whose mission is to, “empower children in their faith-filled journey towards academic excellence and life-long service inspired by the Gospel of Jesus Christ.” For more […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

