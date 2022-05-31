St. Louis resumes alleyway recycling pickup

This story is an excerpt of the June 1 edition of The Big Think newsletter. You’ve been promoted to daytime manager of the Jack in the Box on South Grand. It comes with a pay raise, and you’ll have more responsibilities, but this is a next step toward running a non-franchised restaurant—or your own one day. Your biggest issue is getting to work from your home in Jennings. You ride the bus, and you must make multiple line changes along the way, racking up more than an hour of travel. To make matters worse, as of November 2021, Metro Transit reduced service. Buses that used to come every 20 minutes now come every 30. These are the kinds of issues that thousands of St. Louisans face every day: Fix the car, or pay the rent. Take the bus and lose hours switching lines, but pay utilities on time.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO