ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis resumes alleyway recycling pickup

KSDK
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the past few months, the trash...

www.ksdk.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

Medical marijuana cards offered at Union Station expo

ST. LOUIS – Union Station will hold a Consumer Cannabis Exposition Friday and Saturday. There will be an opportunity for people to receive Missouri and Illinois marijuana medical patient card certification, celebrity chef cooking demonstrations, glass blowing artisans, and consumer cannabis products on display by Midwest 50 cannabis companies. Click here to get a free […]
UNION, MO
stlmag.com

Could Bus Rapid Transit improve public transit in St. Louis?

This story is an excerpt of the June 1 edition of The Big Think newsletter. You’ve been promoted to daytime manager of the Jack in the Box on South Grand. It comes with a pay raise, and you’ll have more responsibilities, but this is a next step toward running a non-franchised restaurant—or your own one day. Your biggest issue is getting to work from your home in Jennings. You ride the bus, and you must make multiple line changes along the way, racking up more than an hour of travel. To make matters worse, as of November 2021, Metro Transit reduced service. Buses that used to come every 20 minutes now come every 30. These are the kinds of issues that thousands of St. Louisans face every day: Fix the car, or pay the rent. Take the bus and lose hours switching lines, but pay utilities on time.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis’ new recycling plan starts today

ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis’ plan to clean up its image when it comes to recycling starts Tuesday. That plan includes the return of the city’s recycling program and a crackdown on illegal dumpers. The city also wants to be strategic with its trash pick-up.   City of St. Louis Operations Manager […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
nextstl.com

St. Louis needs more creative solutions than demolition

St. Louis has a long history of believing that demolition will solve all of its social and economic woes. The 20th century saw the demolition of entire neighborhoods like the riverfront, Kosciusko, Mill Creek Valley, and Carr Square. James Neal Primm’s Lion of the Valley notes that the Post Dispatch declared that the city “voted for progress – and against decay.” Walter Johnson’s The Broken Heart of America suggests that Harland Bartholomew, St. Louis’ infamous city planner, believed that the “reconstruction of the city would pay for itself in the form of new investments and an improved revenue structure.” But this didn’t happen. The demolition that was to save the city still scars the landscape over half a century later.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Page to miss St. Louis County Executive primary debate

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will not attend the Democratic candidate debate for the St. Louis County executive position Thursday night. Instead, he will send a representative. A representative from Dr. Sam Page’s office says that the decision came before St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announced she tested positive […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alleyway
FOX2Now

Fairground Park’s Safe Summer Launch starts Friday

ST. LOUIS – Kids and their families can join the Safe Summer Launch and Camp Sun Splash at Fairground Park in north St. Louis. Torchbearers 2 and the Zeta Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. will lead the launch on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4. Families can also sign up for the camp which offers meals, swimming, and field trips at no cost to residents. A long list of organizations will help families with a safe place for their kids to spend the summer, amid worries of accidental injuries and gun violence spiking every summer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
FOX 2

WWT Raceway owner cleans up interstate graffiti in East St. Louis

MADISON, Ill. – The inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series is Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway. Track owner Curtis Francois noticed graffiti along the interstate in East St. Louis along the route to the track. It wasn’t a pretty picture for visiting race fans so he worked with community groups and IDOT to clean it up. The workers […]
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
KSDK

Looking for St. Charles summer camps? Start here

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Summer camps in the St. Louis area are filling up fast, so parents might need help finding the right summer plans for kids after the end of the school year. Here are some summer camp options in St. Charles County. Summer Fun Day Camp. Open...
SAINT CHARLES, MO
Missouri Independent

St. Louis Board President Lewis Reed and two aldermen indicted on federal bribery charges

A federal grand jury indicted three St. Louis aldermen, including the board’s president and longest-serving member, on charges of accepting bribes in exchange for the aldermen’s support on property tax abatements. Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed, Ward 22 Alderman Jeffrey Boyd and former Ward 21 Alderman John Collins-Muhammad, who resigned last month, were indicted […] The post St. Louis Board President Lewis Reed and two aldermen indicted on federal bribery charges appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy