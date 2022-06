MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re looking for a job on the move and on the water, the state’s ferry system may be the place to go. The North Carolina Department of Transportation Ferry Division will host a job fair on June 9 at the College of the Albemarle’s Dare County Campus located at 205 Highway 64 South in Manteo. The fair will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event will be the seventh job fair this year designed to help recruit capable new employees.

