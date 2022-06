Starbucks-Union Bargaining An Oklahoma City Starbucks has become the first Starbucks in Oklahoma to win their union vote. (Joshua Bessex)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma City Starbucks has become the first Starbucks in Oklahoma to win their union vote.

The store, near 23rd and Robinson, won their vote in a 15-2 vote.

The Robinson Avenue Starbucks location joins more than 100 other store locations across the U.S. that have voted to unionize.

The labor union movement grew nationwide during the pandemic.

