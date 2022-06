DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Showers and storms will taper off this later evening. Expect mostly cloudy skies for much of the night. Temperatures will stay around 70 degrees. Friday has a cold front slowly moving through the region. It will bring us a 60% chance for showers and storms, but it won’t bring us a significantly cooler airmass. Temperatures will still start around 70 degrees and end up in the low 90s. If you get a shower or storm, the rain-cooled air will feel fantastic!

DOTHAN, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO