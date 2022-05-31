ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee Nation Businesses zoning application denied after heated meeting

By Brady Halbleib
 2 days ago
Cherokee Nation Businesses is sharing their response after their request for a zoning variance was denied. It would have allowed the CNB to move forward on a project to house refugee children at a facility in north Tulsa.

The Tulsa County Board of Adjustment heard from the Cherokee Nation Tuesday afternoon along with those who oppose the variance.

After hearing both sides of the debate, the board voted 3-1 to deny their application for a zoning variance. After a brief discussion, the board agreed there wasn’t enough information on how it would be operated.

Cherokee Nation Businesses wanted to use a facility at the Cherokee Industrial Park in north Tulsa. It comes after the federal government was considering a partnership with the tribe to help house unaccompanied minors.

Many of the children are displaced from places like Ukraine, Afghanistan and South America. Their goal was to house the children for 30-to-90 days before finding them a new home somewhere in the US.

The facility is an old office building, not an industrial plant, which they say would have met their safety needs. It also has a large parking lot to accommodate more than 2,000 local and national employees. The facility is also large enough to care for more than 3,000 children.

“The federal government should not contract, whether it's our friends with the Cherokee Nation, or anyone else, with something such as this, and within a few days implement it with the majority of Tulsa County citizens having no idea what just happened,” Tulsa County Sheriff Regalado said at the meeting.

Steven Bilby, president of the Cherokee Nation Businesses, pleaded with the board to understand the severity of the international refugee crisis and why Tulsa’s location is ideal.

“We believe this community and this location is the best of the best. So I would ask you to think about that. Don’t hear all of the things that have been said about them being illegals. These are not illegals. These are refugees and they are children,” Bilby said.

“We are disappointed the Board did not approve our request," Cherokee Nation Businesses said in a statement. "There are many children in need of compassionate care and humanitarian services. Rest assured, we will immediately begin to work alternative solutions to help meet the vital needs of our government partner.”

S. Ahoka
1d ago

Sounds about white. Smh. To deny any Native American access to land that’s already ours is just the American way.

