Melvin Wayne “Bud” Meredith

A 100th birthday celebration for Batesville’s Josephine Raye Rogers is planned for Sunday, June 12, at First United Methodist Church, 615 E. Main St. The event, hosted by her two children, Barbara and Rog, will be a casual drop-in from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Ms. Josephine Raye Rogers...
St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro has promoted Emily McGee to vice president of nursing, leading all nursing operations throughout the hospital. The appointment was announced Thursday (June 2). McGee was previously assistant vice president of nursing and has spent the past 18 years with the organization. She began her...
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Department of Game and Fish, several wildlife biologists responded to a call about a black bear in a tree found in Russellville Thursday night, June 2. As they attempted to tranquilized the black bear in the tree, the bear fell with a...
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — One teenage passenger is still in the hospital Tuesday night after the vehicle he was in flipped off the road and into a ravine on Memorial Day afternoon. Seventeen-year-old Donald Krantz is in the intensive care unit in Springfield with a broken neck, a blood...
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Times up! That’s exactly the case, as strawberry season in Jackson County was cut short. Matthew Davis with the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture said the weather was the main culprit for the early ending. He said the excessive rain plus cold weather...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – An 18-year-old Jonesboro man is behind bars after police said he robbed people at gunpoint while they attempted to buy a gun from him. Eja Blankenship was arrested on June 2 for aggravated robbery over an incident in April. According to an incident report, on...
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The calendar turning means the June grind begins towards Football Friday Night. Newport is one of several area schools with a new head coach. Brian Reardon takes over the Greyhounds after spending over a decade at Southside. The 2021 Southerners won 9 games and reached the 2nd round of the state playoffs. Now Reardon is embracing expectations at his alma mater.
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – The rain has started to fall in central Arkansas and doesn’t look like it will let up for the rest of the day at the annual Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine All-American. Some anglers were able to fill their limits early in the morning, but are definitely hoping to cull as the day wears on. There are bites to be had, but like most of the anglers expected, it’s really going to be about who found the best quality on Lake Hamilton, not the quantity.
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County man is dead after a Tuesday afternoon crash in Searcy. According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened at 4:25 p.m., May 31, on East Booth Road. Mark Emberson Jr., 21, was heading east when his 2002 Ford Ranger crossed the center line...
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — You’ve heard of New York style pizza, and you’re probably familiar with Chicago style, but have you ever had New Jersey style pizza? Do yourself a favor and check out SQZBX Brewery & Pizza Joint in Hot Springs!. But before we get to...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said a 37-year-old Ravenden man died in a Wednesday morning crash. According to the preliminary crash report, the crash happened on Highway 90 in Randolph County at 8 a.m. Officers said Wilbur “Brock” Wheeler was making a left turn when he crossed...
A Norfork woman alleged to have sold drugs to a person working with law enforcement, and to have forged checks on the account of her former employer appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court recently. Thirty-three-year-old Danielle Grigg entered a guilty plea to the charges against her and was sentenced to...
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A groundbreaking ceremony for a new state-of-the-art medical facility took place in Jonesboro Wednesday morning. Soon, NEA Baptist will open its newest clinic, consisting of three parts: the Red Wolf Clinic, Urgent Care Plus, and Outpatient Imaging Services. The clinic, which was announced on May 19,...
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — Two Arkansas residents died when their pickup ran into the rear of a tractor-trailer rig on Interstate 30 in East Texas. The wreck occurred at 4:55 p.m. Sunday, May 29 on Interstate 30 about 16 miles west of New Boston, Texas. Pronounced dead at...
A few details have been released about Sunday’s water rescue at Pigeon Creek on Lake Norfork that shut down State Highway 201 for a time. According to information from the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission and the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, a 12-year-old boy was riding on a tube behind a ski boat when he was thrown from the tube. The 911 call came in at 1:40 Sunday afternoon saying they were having trouble getting the juvenile onto a pontoon to rescue him.
An Arkansas man ended up in Hopkins county jail Tuesday afternoon following brief Interstate 30 pursuit, according to arrest reports. Franklin County authorities attempted to stop a red Toyota Corolla inside of which an active assault between the driver and passenger was reported. The car did not stop. Hopkins County Sheriff’s deputies reportedly were alerted and spotted what they believed to be the car in question nearing the 141 mile marker on I-30 west and hit the lights on their patrol unit to try to stop the car. May 31, 2022.
Comments / 0