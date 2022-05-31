Melvin Wayne “Bud” Meredith

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – The rain has started to fall in central Arkansas and doesn’t look like it will let up for the rest of the day at the annual Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine All-American. Some anglers were able to fill their limits early in the morning, but are definitely hoping to cull as the day wears on. There are bites to be had, but like most of the anglers expected, it’s really going to be about who found the best quality on Lake Hamilton, not the quantity.

