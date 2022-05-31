ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beebe, AR

Melvin Wayne “Bud” Meredith

Beebe News
 3 days ago

Melvin Wayne “Bud” Meredith, 80, of Beebe, died Friday, May 27,...

beebenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
whiterivernow.com

100th birthday celebration planned for Josephine Raye Rogers

A 100th birthday celebration for Batesville’s Josephine Raye Rogers is planned for Sunday, June 12, at First United Methodist Church, 615 E. Main St. The event, hosted by her two children, Barbara and Rog, will be a casual drop-in from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Ms. Josephine Raye Rogers...
BATESVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

St. Bernards promotes Emily McGee to head of nursing operations

St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro has promoted Emily McGee to vice president of nursing, leading all nursing operations throughout the hospital. The appointment was announced Thursday (June 2). McGee was previously assistant vice president of nursing and has spent the past 18 years with the organization. She began her...
JONESBORO, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas State
Arkansas Obituaries
City
Beebe, AR
City
Mccrory, AR
Searcy, AR
Obituaries
City
Searcy, AR
KHBS

Rogers teen on ventilator, recovering after Memorial Day car crash

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — One teenage passenger is still in the hospital Tuesday night after the vehicle he was in flipped off the road and into a ravine on Memorial Day afternoon. Seventeen-year-old Donald Krantz is in the intensive care unit in Springfield with a broken neck, a blood...
ROGERS, AR
Kait 8

Strawberry season cut short in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Times up! That’s exactly the case, as strawberry season in Jackson County was cut short. Matthew Davis with the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture said the weather was the main culprit for the early ending. He said the excessive rain plus cold weather...
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bud
Kait 8

Man arrested in April aggravated robbery

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – An 18-year-old Jonesboro man is behind bars after police said he robbed people at gunpoint while they attempted to buy a gun from him. Eja Blankenship was arrested on June 2 for aggravated robbery over an incident in April. According to an incident report, on...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Brian Reardon returns to alma mater as Newport head football coach

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The calendar turning means the June grind begins towards Football Friday Night. Newport is one of several area schools with a new head coach. Brian Reardon takes over the Greyhounds after spending over a decade at Southside. The 2021 Southerners won 9 games and reached the 2nd round of the state playoffs. Now Reardon is embracing expectations at his alma mater.
NEWPORT, AR
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Rain-Soaked Lake Hamilton Seeing Limits Filled Early

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – The rain has started to fall in central Arkansas and doesn’t look like it will let up for the rest of the day at the annual Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine All-American. Some anglers were able to fill their limits early in the morning, but are definitely hoping to cull as the day wears on. There are bites to be had, but like most of the anglers expected, it’s really going to be about who found the best quality on Lake Hamilton, not the quantity.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Kait 8

One person killed in head-on collision

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County man is dead after a Tuesday afternoon crash in Searcy. According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened at 4:25 p.m., May 31, on East Booth Road. Mark Emberson Jr., 21, was heading east when his 2002 Ford Ranger crossed the center line...
SEARCY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Kait 8

One person dead in Randolph County crash

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said a 37-year-old Ravenden man died in a Wednesday morning crash. According to the preliminary crash report, the crash happened on Highway 90 in Randolph County at 8 a.m. Officers said Wilbur “Brock” Wheeler was making a left turn when he crossed...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Norfork woman admits forging checks

A Norfork woman alleged to have sold drugs to a person working with law enforcement, and to have forged checks on the account of her former employer appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court recently. Thirty-three-year-old Danielle Grigg entered a guilty plea to the charges against her and was sentenced to...
NORFORK, AR
Kait 8

NEA Baptist holds groundbreaking for new facility

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A groundbreaking ceremony for a new state-of-the-art medical facility took place in Jonesboro Wednesday morning. Soon, NEA Baptist will open its newest clinic, consisting of three parts: the Red Wolf Clinic, Urgent Care Plus, and Outpatient Imaging Services. The clinic, which was announced on May 19,...
JONESBORO, AR
KTLO

Some details released about Sunday’s water rescue at Pigeon Creek

A few details have been released about Sunday’s water rescue at Pigeon Creek on Lake Norfork that shut down State Highway 201 for a time. According to information from the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission and the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, a 12-year-old boy was riding on a tube behind a ski boat when he was thrown from the tube. The 911 call came in at 1:40 Sunday afternoon saying they were having trouble getting the juvenile onto a pontoon to rescue him.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KSST Radio

Brief Interstate 30 Pursuit Concludes With Arkansas Man’s Arrest

An Arkansas man ended up in Hopkins county jail Tuesday afternoon following brief Interstate 30 pursuit, according to arrest reports. Franklin County authorities attempted to stop a red Toyota Corolla inside of which an active assault between the driver and passenger was reported. The car did not stop. Hopkins County Sheriff’s deputies reportedly were alerted and spotted what they believed to be the car in question nearing the 141 mile marker on I-30 west and hit the lights on their patrol unit to try to stop the car. May 31, 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy