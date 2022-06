ASHBURN — With the Commanders' true No. 1 receiver sitting out of OTAs as he waits for a new contract, a new No. 1 target is emerging. And fittingly, he's wearing... No. 1. Jahan Dotson was involved quite a bit on offense at Wednesday's workouts, Washington's second open session of the offseason. He and Carson Wentz are displaying impressive chemistry for a pair that barely knows each other, and Dotson's renowned hands have definitely made their way to the NFL.

