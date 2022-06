As home prices and rents continue to climb and as housing remains scarce in Greater Cincinnati, elected officials have debated how to handle those problems. Does the region need more subsidized housing? Will incentivizing more market-rate housing for those in the middle class and beyond also help lower-income residents? What policies can make home ownership attainable in the current frenzied but unpredictable housing market? Do Cincinnati and surrounding municipalities need to change their land use zoning regulations to allow for more density?

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO