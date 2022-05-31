ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox's Tim Anderson: Should miss three weeks

Manager Tony La Russa said Tuesday he hopes Anderson (groin) will return from the 10-day injured list...

Yardbarker

Cubs Activate Nick Madrigal from 10-Day IL

After a weekend full of roster shuffling for the Chicago Cubs, the team activated a familiar face. On Tuesday, INF Nick Madrigal was activated from the 10-day IL after missing time with lower back tightness. Madrigal provides reinforcements on the infield after Jonathan Villar recently went on the IL with a mouth injury.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Yasmani Grandal grabbing seat for White Sox on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu and the Toronto Blue Jays. Grandal was the White Sox's designated hitter and leadoff man in Tuesday's series opener, but he's on the bench Wednesday following four straight starts. Luis Robert is starting at DH and batting cleanup in his first start since returning from the COVID-19 injured list. Jake Burger is batting fifth.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

How Sox offense may be able to produce without Anderson

When Tony La Russa announced the White Sox would be without Tim Anderson for around three weeks, and maybe a bit more, the immediate concern was how the team would replace him in the offense. The team has struggled at the plate for most of the season, and Anderson was not only the only player hitting over .300, his .356 average ranked third-best in baseball.
CHICAGO, IL
fantasypros.com

Tim Anderson placed on 10-day IL on Tuesday

Tim Anderson has officially been placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right groin on Tuesday (retroactive to May 30). (Daryl Van Schouwen on Twitter) Confirming previous reports, the White Sox have placed Anderson on the 10-day injured list after the shortstop injured his groin, fielding a grounder in the outfield during Sunday's game against the Cubs. This is a really tough loss for both the White Sox and fantasy managers as Anderson was hitting an excellent .356/.393/.503 over 163 at-bats.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Hit hard in loss

Cueto (0-2) picked up the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits while striking out five in six innings of an 8-3 defeat Thursday in Toronto. Five of the seven hits against Cueto went for extra bases, including a two-run shot by Teoscar Hernandez. The home run was the first he's allowed in his 24.2 innings this season. The veteran has gone six innings or more in each of his four starts. After not allowing a run in his first two outings, he's allowed nine runs (eight earned) in his last two outings. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week against the Dodgers.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Jake Burger on White Sox bench versus Blue Jays

Chicago White Sox infielder Jake Burger is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays. Burger started the past six games while Yoan Moncada dealt with a quad issue, but his playing time will likely take a hit now that Moncada is back in action. Look for Burger to primarily work as a designated hitter in the White Sox lineup. Moncada is starting on third base and batting third Thursday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jake Burger: Back on bench in Moncada's return

Burger is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. With Yoan Moncada (quadriceps) back in the lineup at third base for the first time since May 25, Burger's six-game run in the starting nine comes to an end. Unless Moncada's quad issue crops up again, Burger looks like he'll have to settle for part-time duty at designated hitter moving forward. Most of the righty-hitting Burger's starts are likely to come against left-handed pitching.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Luis Robert: Doubles, swipes bag

Robert went 2-for-4 with two RBI, a double, a stolen base and a run scored in an 8-3 loss Thursday in Toronto. Robert's eighth-inning double plated two and chased starter Alek Manoah from the game. He later stole third base and came around to score. The center fielder hit second in the Chicago lineup and has recorded hits in each of his two games since returning from the COVID-19 injured list. The 24-year-old has played 159 games at the major-league level and compiled a .293/.340/.495 batting line with 30 homers and 22 stolen bases. When healthy he brings a lot to the table for fantasy managers.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Danny Mendick: Drives in pair

Mendick went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Blue Jays. Mendick delivered an RBI double and came around to score in the fifth inning. In two games since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte, he has delivered four hits, two RBI and three runs scored across eight at-bats. With Tim Anderson (groin) on the injured list and Leury Garcia (side) day-to-day, Mendick should continue to get run at shortstop in the short term.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Ready to go Thursday

Moncada is starting at third base and batting third in Thursday's series finale versus the Blue Jays, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Moncada was out of the starting lineup for the past five games with a quadriceps injury, but he felt well enough to make two appearances off the bench during that stretch. The third baseman comes into the contest in the middle of a 2-for-31 stretch at the plate dating back to May 17, and he only has one multi-hit effort this season in 13 starts.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Nick Madrigal (back) operating second base for Cubs on Wednesday

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal (back) is batting ninth in Wednesday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Madrigal will man second base after Andrelton Simmons was benched at home. In a matchup against right-hander Jason Alexander, our models project Madrigal to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Rejoining Triple-A lineup Wednesday

White Sox catching coordinator Julio Mosquera said Jimenez (hamstring) took batting practice Tuesday and is expected to resume his rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, Jonathan Lee of SouthSideSox.com reports. During his first rehab game with Charlotte on Saturday, Jimenez tweaked his surgically repaired right hamstring, but he was...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's Vince Velasquez: Reclaims starting role

Velasquez will start Friday's game against the Rays in Tampa Bay, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Velasquez shifted to the bullpen last week after he turned in an unsightly 5.79 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in his first seven starts of the season, but the White Sox determined he was a better option at the back end of the rotation than Dallas Keuchel, who was recently designated for assignment and released. Lance Lynn (knee) initiated a rehab assignment last weekend and may only need a couple more starts in the minors before he's ready to return from the 60-day injured list and make his season debut, so Velasquez likely won't be in store for a long-term appointment in the rotation if the team's other four starters stay healthy over the next two weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Nico Hoerner hitting fifth for Cubs against Brewers

Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner is in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers. Hoerner was held out of Monday's lineup, but is back on shortstop Tuesday and hitting fifth. Andrelton Simmons is on second base and Christopher Morel is in center field. numberFire’s...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

White Sox's AJ Pollock: Sits due to illness

Pollock didn't play Tuesday in the White Sox's 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays due to a non-COVID-19-related illness, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. In addition to Pollock being under the weather, Van Schouwen relays that ace Lucas Giolito felt congested during his start Tuesday, so a bug could be making its way around the White Sox clubhouse. At this stage, no players have tested positive for COVID-19, but Pollock's ailment has now kept him on the bench for two consecutive games. The White Sox will check back with Pollock and see how he feels when he reports to the ballpark Wednesday before deciding whether to include him in the lineup in advance of the 7:07 p.m. ET opening pitch.
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

Patrick Wisdom's late homer lifts Cubs over Brewers

Patrick Wisdom hit a go-ahead, solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Chicago Cubs bested the visiting Milwaukee Brewers 8-7 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak. It was Wisdom’s 11th homer of the season, and it came off Brad Boxberger (1-1), who...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Looks good again Tuesday

Fulmer pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts in the Tigers' 4-0 win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins. It wasn't a save situation, but Fulmer still effectively shut the door on Minnesota, needing just 10 pitches to retire the side. The righty is behind Gregory Soto in the pecking order for saves at the moment, though he's pitched well with a 2.89 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 18 strikeouts across 18.2 innings this season. Fulmer did have 14 saves a season ago, so it's possible he gets a look in the closer role at some point if Soto stumbles, though the latter has also looked good with a 2.16 ERA and nine saves in 10 chances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Heads to bench Tuesday

Santana is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. With the Royals giving Whit Merrifield a day out of the field and having him serve as the team's designated hitter, Santana will retreat to the bench while Hunter Dozier covers first base. Santana's move to the bench comes after he went 1-for-18 with three walks against five strikeouts in the Royals' last five games.
KANSAS CITY, MO

