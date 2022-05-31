Blue Jays' Nate Pearson: Moving rehab to Triple-A

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Tuesday that Pearson (illness) will shift his rehab assignment from Single-A Dunedin to Triple-A Buffalo, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports. Pearson will...
The New York Yankees have struggled with their outfield depth over the past week, losing Giancarlo Stanton to an ankle injury and Aaron Hicks battling a hamstring injury. Losing Hicks wasn’t exactly the biggest negative, considering he’s hitting .200 with a 32.6% on base rate this season. Offensively,...
DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop homered and drove in four runs as the Detroit Tigers, with Kody Clemens making his major league debut while his famous father watched from a suite, beat the Minnesota Twins 4-0 Tuesday night to split a doubleheader. Seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens...
The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels began a star-studded, three-game series Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium that features Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout against Aaron Judge & Co. (GameTracker). One inning into the game, it was advantage: Judge. He robbed an Ohtani home run at the center-field wall in the first inning.
Stallings is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Nick Fortes will be behind the plate for Game 1, catching for starting pitcher Edward Cabrera. Expect Stallings, who has gone hitless with seven strikeouts in 10 at-bats over his last three starts, to check back into the lineup for the nightcap.
Farmer went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a stolen base in an 8-1 win Thursday over Washington. After being retired in his first two plate appearances, Farmer hit safely in his final two at-bats. He capped off the scoring in the five-run seventh inning with a three-run homer off Josh Rogers. The 31-year-old has been on a tear lately, hitting .452/.489/.810 over his last 12 contests.
Kelly (oblique) has not yet taken live at-bats during rehab and is not expected to do so before June 4, Jack Sommers of MLB.com reports. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo acknowledged Kelly's progress has been slower than the team's medical staff expected. While he's out, Daulton Varsho and Jose Herrera have locked down the catching duties.
Cooper went 3-for-6 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored in a 14-1 win over the Rockies in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader. The Marlins teed off on Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela -- Cooper was one of five Miami hitters to log three hits. The 31-year-old also started in the nightcap, but he went 0-for-2 before Nick Fortes replaced him as the designated hitter. Cooper is up to a .282/.361/.429 slash line with three home runs, 22 RBI, 17 runs scored, 12 doubles and a triple in 45 contests this year.
Ryu is undergoing tests on his left forearm Thursday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports. Ryu left his start Wednesday against the White Sox due to left forearm tightness, the latest issue in an injury-filled season for the veteran southpaw. He missed over a month early in the year with forearm inflammation and also exited his last start in May due to elbow tightness. It's hard to be confident in his ability to make his next start, but whether or not that's in play should become clear once the results of his tests are known. Ross Stripling is expected to slot into the rotation if Ryu is unable to make his next turn and ends up on the injured list, according to Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic.
Beaty's shoulder injury hasn't progressed as hoped, and his rehab assignment has been halted, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Beaty was placed on the 10-day IL on May 9 with a left shoulder impingement, but he appeared to be progressing to the extent that he was able to begin a rehab assignment May 24. He hit well over four games with Triple-A El Paso, going 7-for-17 with a home run and five RBI. However, the shoulder continues to give him problems, so the organization has decided to send him back to its training complex in Arizona. It's unclear when Beaty may be able to return to game action.
Muncy (elbow) took part in early batting practice ahead of Wednesday's game against the Pirates, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports. Muncy landed on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation Saturday, and Wednesday marked the first time that he had taken part in pregame batting practice since landing on the IL. Assuming he feels good afterward, he's expected to be sent to Camelback Ranch soon to ramp up his activity.
Mendick went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Blue Jays. Mendick delivered an RBI double and came around to score in the fifth inning. In two games since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte, he has delivered four hits, two RBI and three runs scored across eight at-bats. With Tim Anderson (groin) on the injured list and Leury Garcia (side) day-to-day, Mendick should continue to get run at shortstop in the short term.
Santana is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. With the Royals giving Whit Merrifield a day out of the field and having him serve as the team's designated hitter, Santana will retreat to the bench while Hunter Dozier covers first base. Santana's move to the bench comes after he went 1-for-18 with three walks against five strikeouts in the Royals' last five games.
Kepler is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers. With southpaw Tarik Skubal on the bump for Detroit, the lefty-hitting Kepler will head to the bench as the Twins clear a spot in right field for Trevor Larnach. Before he sat out the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader, Kepler was instrumental in the Twins' 8-2 victory in Game 1, as he went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, three RBI and two runs.
Voit went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Cardinals. Voit took Cardinals reliever Kodi Whitley deep in the ninth inning. The Padres continued to push after that, but they weren't able to tie the game. In his last 12 games, Voit is 12-for-40 (.300 with two homers, four RBI and six runs scored.) He's lifted his slash line to .217/.339/.358 with four long balls, 11 RBI, 16 runs scored, three doubles and a stolen base through 31 contests. He should continue to see regular playing time as the Padres' designated hitter.
Naquin was removed from Tuesday's game against the Red Sox with a strained left quadriceps, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Naquin went 0-for-2 before being replaced in the outfield for the bottom of the fourth inning. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and the 31-year-old should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated.
Alek Manoah may be a rookie, but his presence is that of an established veteran. Before Thursday’s game against the White Sox, as Manoah lounged about in the Blue Jays clubhouse, he shouted to a clubhouse attendant. The right-hander, like all starting pitchers, has authority over which jerseys his team wears on his start days. Manoah mentioned his preference for the Blue Jays’ white-paneled hats.
Krehbiel exited Thursday's game against the Mariners with right shoulder discomfort, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports. Krehbiel entered the game in the seventh inning but was only able to face two batters before exiting. It's unclear how serious the issue is, though there should be some level of concern given that the injury is to his throwing arm. Krehbiel had maintained a 2.74 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and a 16:7 K:BB across 23 frames prior to this appearance.
