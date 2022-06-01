ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

Woman killed, 2 children injured in Memorial Day parasailing accident

By Meredith Deliso
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VA3tu_0fwI6XfG00

A woman was killed and two children injured in a parasailing accident in the Florida Keys on Monday, authorities said.

The individuals were parasailing shortly before 5:30 p.m. when the vessel's tow line snapped, causing them to drag across the water, according to a Monroe County Sheriff's Office incident report.

The winds had "picked up" and the parasail struck the Old Seven Mile Bridge near Pigeon Key, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement Tuesday.

According to an incident report from the FWC, a strong gust of wind "pegged" the parasail, which is jargon for when the parasail chute becomes controlled by the wind speed rather than the operation of the vessel.

When this took place, the captain "cut the line" that was tethered to three parasailers," who then "dropped from an unknown height and dragged through the water by the inflated parasail," according to the FWC incident report. "The chute continued to drag the victims through and across the surface of the water" until the collision, the report continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46VxbS_0fwI6XfG00
No Slack Sport Fishing - PHOTO: A woman was killed and two children injured in a parasailing accident in the Florida Keys, May 30, 2022.

The woman and one of the boys were unconscious following the collision, police said. A good Samaritan helped bring the three individuals to a nearby dock, according to the sheriff's office incident report.

The Coast Guard said in a statement that Station Marathon boat crews, partner agencies and a good Samaritan recovered a deceased woman and rescued two children on Monday. The good Samaritan arrived on the scene, took the three parasailers aboard and brought them to Sunset Grill Marina where they were transferred to EMTs, the Coast Guard said, and were then taken to Fisherman's Hospital in Marathon.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene after first responders attempted life-saving measures, police said. The boy regained consciousness and was transported to Miami Children's Hospital for treatment, authorities said. His current condition is unclear. The other boy suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

"Our condolences are with the family and loved ones of those affected by Monday's accident," Capt. Jason Ingram, Coast Guard Sector Key West commander, said in a statement. "This was a tragedy for a family seeking to enjoy their visit to the Florida Keys. Our team, and our partners at Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, are investigating the accident to determine the causal factors and mitigate future casualties to make the waterways as safe as possible."

MORE: Florida man killed in suspected alligator attack, police say

There were between 10 to 12 family members at the scene, including the woman's husband, according to the sheriff's office incident report.

The victims were from Schaumburg, Illinois, and had been on a parasail ride with Lighthouse Parasail, based in Marathon, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. The FWC incident report identified the woman as Supraja Alaparthi.

ABC News did not immediately hear back from Lighthouse Parasail for comment.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story said the incident report was from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, it was actually the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

ABC News' Cherise Rudy, Matt Foster and Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.

Comments / 5

