As the political fallout from the elementary school massacre in Uvalde spread, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer initially said that Democrats would not hold any votes on gun legislation in response to the murder of 19 children and two adults by a lone 18-year-old gunman. The Democratic leader said that “Americans can cast their vote in November” and said that Republican collaboration was “Unlikely – burnt in the past – but their hearts might see what has happened and join us, do the right thing.”Mr Schumer’s words seemed resigned, a tacit admission that Democrats simply don’t have the votes to...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO