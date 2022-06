CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Welcome to the start of the 2022 Hurricane Season! And we’re busy out of the gate with two disturbances that we’re watching in the Atlantic Basin. A weak disturbance east of the Bahamas is unlikely to develop as it moves away from the US. The disturbance most likely to develop is over the Yucatán Peninsula of Mexico right now but will emerge into the Gulf of Mexico later today/tomorrow. Slow development is likely and a tropical depression may form between now and Friday. This could become our first named storm(Alex) of the 2022 hurricane season. This storm looks to be a big rain maker for central and southern Florida Friday and Saturday. The storm should remain weak but some gusty winds may be possible. The path of this storm will be toward the ENE which should keep it well to our south.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO