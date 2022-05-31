ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vineland, NJ

Officials arrest suspects in connection to murder of 15-year-old in Vineland, NJ

By 6abc Digital Staff, Beccah Hendrickson
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lW8q9_0fwI54VJ00

Cumberland County officials announced the arrest of two men in the shooting death of 15-year-old Anthony Torres-Sanchez.

Cumberland County Prosecutors have charged both Deshaun Bowen, 23, and Rhodane Watson, 18, with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Law enforcement is accusing them of killing Torres-Sanchez on Thursday, May 26.

"He was happy. He liked to be with his family. He loved baseball," Kironys Sanchez said of her son.

She says Anthony was a pitcher and played shortstop.

He played baseball since his T-ball days and had dreams of the big leagues.

"Amazing, amazing son," said Sanchez.

Police say the shooting happened at 11:45 a.m. on the 1800 block of North Delsea Drive.

Torres-Sanchez was transported to Inspira Medical Center in Vineland, where he died from his injuries.

"We are praying for the family, and this something that has resonated through the community. Any loss of life is tragic, especially at such a delicate age," said Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci.

Fanucci says the Vineland community is dealing with an uptick in gun violence along with the rest of the country.

Police are stepping up initiatives to curb gun violence with preventative police measures. June is gun safety and awareness month in Cumberland County, and police will hold several events to reach out to the community and schools.

"Violence is the key that needs to be addressed across this country, not just singular things to a knife or to a gun, and I think the sooner the country opens its eyes and realizes society is becoming more violent, the quicker we'll be able to get to some resolutions," said Fanucci.

As the Torres-Sanchez family mourns Anthony's death, they believe it could have been prevented.

"We need more strict gun laws. These young people are going to the store and purchasing guns like it's a lollipop," said Doris Torres, Anthony's great aunt.

South Vineland Little League is hosting a vigil for Anthony on its fields Tuesday night at 7 p.m. The league says it is supporting the family.

Vineland High School also says it has grief counselors available for students and staff who need them.

Comments / 7

Related
BreakingAC

Two jailed in killing of 15-year-old Vineland boy

Two Cumberland County men are charged with murder in the killing of a Vineland teen. Anthony Torres-Sanchez, 15, was found shot in the 1800 block of North Delsea Drive at 11:45 a.m. last Thursday. Deshawn Bowen, 23, of Bridgeton, and Rohdane Watson Jr., 18, of Vineland, are charged with murder...
VINELAND, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cumberland County, NJ
City
Vineland, NJ
Vineland, NJ
Crime & Safety
Cumberland County, NJ
Crime & Safety
BreakingAC

Atlantic City teen girl missing

Atlantic City police are asking for help finding a missing teen. Fahaja Williams, 15, was last seen Monday by her mother in the 200 block of North Chalfonte Avenue, police said. She is about 5-foot-5 and weighs approximately 170 pounds. She has two piercings in her nose. Anyone with information...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Gun Violence#Guns#Violent Crime#Inspira Medical Center
Daily Voice

Deadly Stabbing Reported In Trenton: DEVELOPING

A victim was pronounced dead at a local trauma center following a late-night stabbing in Trenton, developing reports say.Officers responded to the area of 800 Beatty St. and found the victim in cardiac arrest with multiple stab wounds shortly before 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, according to init…
TRENTON, NJ
MyChesCo

Wanted Man Arrested in Bristol Township

BRISTOL TWP, PA — A wanted man has been arrested on an outstanding warrant by the Bristol Township Police Department. Authorities state that on May 13, 2022, the Bucks County Magisterial District Court 07-01-03 issued an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Ryan Pekarski in connection to a Person Not to Possess a Firearm charge. On Tuesday, May 31, Pekarski was arrested by the Bristol Township Police Department.
BRISTOL, PA
Daily Voice

South Jersey Pair Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of 15-Year-Old Boy: Prosecutor

Two men from Cumberland County have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old Vineland High School student, authorities said. On Friday, May 27, Deshawn T. Bowen, 23, of Bridgeton and Rohdane E. Watson, Jr., 18, of Vineland were both charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.
VINELAND, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Cat Country 107.3

Prosecutor: Two Charged for Fatally Shooting 15-year-old in Vineland, NJ

Authorities in Cumberland County say two people have been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in Vineland last week. Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae says 23-year-old Deshawn T. Bowen of Bridgeton and 18-year-old Rohdane E. Watson, Jr., of Vineland have both been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the death of Anthony Torres-Sanchez of Vineland.
VINELAND, NJ
987thecoast.com

TWO MEN CHARGED WITH KILLING VINELAND TEEN LAST WEEK

Two Cumberland County men have been charged with murder in connection with the death of a teenager in Vineland last week. The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office announced charged have been filed against 23 year old Deshawn Bowen of Bridgeton and 18 year old Rohdane Watson Jr. of Vineland. The teenager was shot on North Delsea Drive last Thursday.
VINELAND, NJ
CBS Philly

Police Identify Missing Swimmer In Wildwood As Delaware County Teenager

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing. Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission. UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 2, 2022 The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water. “He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday. Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety. A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
CBS Philly

At Least 15 Shots Fired In Center City Drive-By Shooting That Left Young Man Injured, Business Riddled With Bullets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A drive-by shooting in the heart of Center City on Wednesday night left a man hospitalized and a business riddled with bullets. The shooting happened at 17th Street and JFK Boulevard. It doesn’t get much more central in Center City than this. Normally an area packed with pedestrians and professionals, it cleared out pretty quick when 15 shots were fired, hitting one person as well as the windows of a business. A little after 11 p.m., officers from the 9th District as well as SEPTA Transit responded to reports of gunshots at 17th Street and JFK Boulevard. Officers found a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
95K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy