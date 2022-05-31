Officials arrest suspects in connection to murder of 15-year-old in Vineland, NJ

Cumberland County officials announced the arrest of two men in the shooting death of 15-year-old Anthony Torres-Sanchez.

Cumberland County Prosecutors have charged both Deshaun Bowen, 23, and Rhodane Watson, 18, with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Law enforcement is accusing them of killing Torres-Sanchez on Thursday, May 26.

"He was happy. He liked to be with his family. He loved baseball," Kironys Sanchez said of her son.

She says Anthony was a pitcher and played shortstop.

He played baseball since his T-ball days and had dreams of the big leagues.

"Amazing, amazing son," said Sanchez.

Torres-Sanchez was transported to Inspira Medical Center in Vineland, where he died from his injuries.

"We are praying for the family, and this something that has resonated through the community. Any loss of life is tragic, especially at such a delicate age," said Vineland Mayor Anthony Fanucci.

Fanucci says the Vineland community is dealing with an uptick in gun violence along with the rest of the country.

Police are stepping up initiatives to curb gun violence with preventative police measures. June is gun safety and awareness month in Cumberland County, and police will hold several events to reach out to the community and schools.

"Violence is the key that needs to be addressed across this country, not just singular things to a knife or to a gun, and I think the sooner the country opens its eyes and realizes society is becoming more violent, the quicker we'll be able to get to some resolutions," said Fanucci.

As the Torres-Sanchez family mourns Anthony's death, they believe it could have been prevented.

"We need more strict gun laws. These young people are going to the store and purchasing guns like it's a lollipop," said Doris Torres, Anthony's great aunt.

South Vineland Little League is hosting a vigil for Anthony on its fields Tuesday night at 7 p.m. The league says it is supporting the family.

Vineland High School also says it has grief counselors available for students and staff who need them.