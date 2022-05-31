ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa County Voters Could Be Turned Away Due To Precinct Boundary Changes

By News On 6
 2 days ago
Thousands of Tulsa County voters could be turned away when they try to cast a ballot next month.

The election board changed some precinct boundaries and thousands of voters didn't get notified of the change – mainly because many voters moved without updating their address with election officials. The boundary changes are required every decade after new census data comes in.

At the election board, boxes of returned mail arrive each day. They’re the voter identification cards that were mailed out over two weeks in April. Every voter should have received one because every precinct was renumbered, and some were relocated. Voters who didn’t receive a new card may be unable to vote if they go to their former precinct, according to Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman. ”So they may be showing up at a precinct where they've voted for years only to realize all of sudden, 'I don't vote here anymore.” The next election is the June 28th primary. "There's a lot of cases where voters don't bother to change their registration with us and they keep going to the old precinct location,” said Freeman.

The election board recommends voters who didn’t get a card check the state voter portal and update their mailing address. On the site, new voters can register, and voters who have moved between counties in Oklahoma can re-register at their new address.

The deadline to register for the upcoming primary is Friday, June 3.

cherokeephoenix.org

Nofire’s McGirt statements called ‘clearly treasonous’

TAHLEQUAH – Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor Candessa Tehee on May 26 admonished fellow councilor Wes Nofire for making a statement she described as “clearly treasonous, clearly traitorous” to the tribe. The remark, Tehee said during the council’s monthly Rules Committee meeting, was related to the U.S. Supreme...
OKLAHOMA STATE
chickashatoday.com

Turner Turnpike crash closures exemplify need for ACCESS Oklahoma’s modernization of existing turnpike network

Several recent traffic snarls along the Turner Turnpike highlight the dire need to reinvest into the state’s turnpike system. A crash on I-44/Turner Turnpike between SH-66 in Wellston and the Kickapoo Turnpike closed westbound traffic for more than 90 minutes Tuesday evening, less than a week after a May 26 crash on westbound I-44/Turner Turnpike near Stroud stopped traffic for more than an hour. In April, more than a hundred motorists sat idle up to seven hours as state troopers pursued an armed robbery suspect west of Stroud.
STROUD, OK
Lincoln Report

3 Outstanding Small Towns in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a state full of hidden gems, and nowhere is this more apparent than in its small towns. Whether it's the gorgeous landscapes of the panhandle or the charming historic districts of Tulsa and Oklahoma City, there's a lot to explore in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

City of Tulsa planning to invest millions in Johnson Park

Officials are hoping a multi-million dollar investment in a south Tulsa park will help to give a boost to the community and could make the area a destination for families to visit. Johnson Park is near 61st and Peoria. “It’s going to be something I think that the neighborhood will...
news9.com

Tulsa Area Emergency Management Expresses Concerns Of Keystone Flooding

Tuesday, Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency said they are closely watching the river and lake levels as more rain is expected this week. The Army Corps of Engineers is releasing about 41,000 cubic feet of water out of Keystone Lake per second, but the lake level is still 12 feet above normal. Because so much water is being released the Arkansas River is up about four feet.
TULSA, OK
