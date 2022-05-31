ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

What can ‘Star Wars’ do about its racism problem?

Mic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took very little time before the racism hit the fan. Shortly after the May 27 premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi, actress Moses Ingram was flooded with racist messages online. Ingram, who stars as Inquisitor Reva on the hunt for Obi-Wan in the new Disney+ Star Wars series, screenshotted messages from people...

www.mic.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Hayden Christensen Explains His ‘Cathartic’ Return to Darth Vader for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Click here to read the full article. Director Deborah Chow knew that there is no Obi-Wan Kenobi without Anakin Skywalker, no Jedi Master without Darth Vader. Thus, there could be no Ewan McGregor without Hayden Christensen. Upcoming Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” debuting May 27, marks both McGregor and Christensen’s respective returns to the “Star Wars” franchise after the prequel trilogy. Set 10 years after the events of “Revenge of the Sith,” the series picks up with Obi-Wan (McGregor) hiding from the Dark Lord (Christensen) in Tatooine and observing a young Luke Skywalker who is the key to saving the galaxy. Christensen said during...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Boyega
Person
Daisy Ridley
The Independent

Amber Heard lawyer reveals actor’s first words after Johnny Depp verdict: ‘I’m so sorry’

A lawyer representing Amber Heard in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp has revealed the Aquaman actor’s first words after the verdict came down. “One of the first things she said is, ‘I am so sorry to all those women out there. This is a setback for all women in and outside the courtroom,’” attorney Elaine Bredehoft told The Today Show on Thursday morning. “She feels the burden of that.”A jury on Wednesday determined Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp on all three counts in his lawsuit against her regarding a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Online Harassment#Star Wars Trilogy#Disney World#Instagram
ComicBook

Star Wars: Original Obi-Wan Kenobi Writer Reiterates There Wasn't a Plan for Darth Maul

Obi-Wan Kenobi's first two episodes are finally debuting on Disney+ tomorrow, and they will see the return of some fan favorites from the Star Wars prequels. Not only are Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen returning to play Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker for the first time in 17 years, but Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse are also back as Owen Lars and Beru Lars. However, there is one character from the prequels you shouldn't expect to see in the series and that is Darth Maul. Originally, the character was killed in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, but was revealed to be alive in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the character made a live-action cameo in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Recently, original writer Hossein Amini appeared on Script Apart and confirmed Maul was never meant to appear on Obi-Wan Kenobi.
MOVIES
The Independent

Ewan McGregor says racist messages to Obi-Wan Kenobi co-star ‘sickened me to my stomach’

Ewan McGregor has condemned the racist abuse received by his Obi-Wan Kenobi costar Moses Ingram, in a video message posted by the official Star Wars Twitter account.The post on Wednesday 1 June arrived hours after the Star Wars account itself posted a statement, telling fans: “Don’t choose to be a racist”.“It seems that some of the fan base has decided to attack Moses Ingram online and send her the most horrendous, racist DMs. I heard some of them this morning, and it just broke my heart,” McGregor said in the video.“Moses is a brilliant actor. She is a brilliant...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
DoYouRemember?

Guests Planning Travel To Disney To “Get Their Revenge”

In the world of travel, a lot has happened throughout the last couple of years. The COVID pandemic came upon the world by surprise and made people from different countries and parts of the world put a hold on all of their travel plans. Since that time, many people have still not been able to make their vacation.
TRAVEL
Mic

This Pride Month meme perfectly mocks all the cringey corporate virtue signaling

It’s only the first day of Pride Month, but we’ve already seen examples of painfully inauthentic virtue signaling from corporations, and we’re bracing ourselves for more. Is Chase Bank going to disseminate worthless, limited-edition pink dollar bills this year? Will General Motors respond to all of their Instagram messages with “Oh slay, big slay” until June 30? All I know is — especially on a year like this, when anti-LGBTQ+ legislation is popping up across the country — we just don’t have the capacity to deal with capitalist bullshit, and a new meme perfectly captures how tired we really are.
Mic

Netflix announces it's about to get even worse

The Netflix overhaul continues. Per The Hollywood Reporter’s insider look into major shakeups at the streaming service, the company will begin to heavily reel in its movies division, though specifics of how that will go down are still up in the air. After news of its subscriber loss sent...
BUSINESS
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Drops Heartbreaking Surprise on Ewan McGregor's Jedi Master

There is a lot to unpack from the two-episode premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi as we learned that the Jedi Master wasn't simply hiding out in the desert on Tatooine all this time. Kenobi has been out for a few adventures on his own but that didn't stop him from encountering what is possibly his biggest heartbreak since the Clone Wars.
MOVIES
HipHopWired

Ewan McGregor, Disney Defend ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Co-Star Against Racists

Ewan McGregor, who plays the Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi in the new Disney+ series, has spoken out strongly against the racist online abuse that his co-star, Moses Ingram has received since the show's debut along with Disney through social media. "if you’re sending her bullying messages, you’re no Star Wars fan in my mind," he said in a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday.
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Release Date Revealed

The Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 release date has been revealed by DIsney+. Bad Batch Season 2 will arrive on the streaming service on September 28th, according to the Disney+ homepage. We knew that The Bad Batch Season 2 would be arriving this fall – but as always, "fall" is a pretty wide window of time. Now we have the specific date – and while it's still a ways away, this latest release date confirms that we'll have Star Wars TV content running from now until the fall!
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy