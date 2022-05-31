Relief checks worth $850 sent out in the next 24 hours – are you among the 850,000 Americans receiving the cash?

RELIEF checks worth $850 are set to drop in the next 24 hours to around 850,000 Americans - if they meet certain requirements.

The stimulus money aims to help US residents who were financially affected by Covid-19.

Checks will be sent to about 858,000 Maine residents beginning on June 1 Credit: Getty

Like most states, Maine has been hit hard by Covid-driven inflation.

To help, Maine Governor Janet Mills proposed giving back more than half the state budget surplus in the form of direct payments.

State lawmakers backed the plan – and the checks will be sent to about 858,000 Mainers.

Maine residents have until October 31, 2022, to file a 2021 state tax return and claim their check.

Who qualifies?

As noted above, residents must file a 2021 Maine individual income tax return by October 31, 2022, to get their payment.

If you have filed, you do not need to take any other action.

Only full-time Maine residents are eligible.

Individuals must have an adjusted gross income (AGI) of less than:

$100,000 if filing single

$150,000 if filing as head of household

$200,000 for couples filing jointly

When will the checks be sent?

The first round of relief checks is set to be mailed on Wednesday, which marks the beginning of June.

After June, they will be sent on a rolling basis through the end of the year as returns are received.

How will they be sent?

Checks will be mailed via the postal service to the address on your 2021 Maine tax return.

For more information about updating your mailing address, contact Maine Revenue Services at (207) 624-9924.

What about Maine residents on Social Security?

The $850 payment is available whether or not Maine income tax is owed.

This includes those who receive Social Security and/or Supplemental Security Income (SSI), so long as they meet the other eligibility requirements.

What about couples filing jointly?

If two people file jointly and they both meet the criteria for a relief payment, both will get an $850 relief check.

If there are more questions after visiting the website, the Maine Revenue Services can be reached at (207) 624-9924.

