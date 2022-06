Mayor Gary Christenson was recently surprised at the 92nd Anniversary Banquet of the St. Rocco Fraternal Association of Malden. The annual event commemorated 92 years of St. Rocco’s Feast. Although the Mayor was aware that the event would honor Salvatore “Butch” Gennetti, he was completely surprised when event host and President Joyce Mover announced that the second honoree was Mayor Christenson for all of his support over the years of the banquet as well as St. Rocco’s Feast. Mayor Christenson was presented with citations as well as a statue of St. Rocco that came from Italy. The Gennetti family was in attendance as was Mayor Christenson’s family and friends.

