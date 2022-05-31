Rays report: Ryan Yarbrough matches up with Rangers ace Martin Perez

Ryan Yarbrough gets the start for the Rays tonight in Arlington, Texas. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

ARLINGTON, Texas — Ryan Yarbrough will be on the mound for the Rays tonight when they take on the Rangers, first pitch at 8:05 p.m.

Manager Kevin Cash said Yarbrough should match up well with the Rangers, as they have several key left-handed hitters. The bigger question Tuesday may be how the Rays fare against Texas starter Martin Perez, the 31-year-old lefty who leads the majors with a 1.60 ERA.

Cash said from their reports, Perez, 31, isn’t doing much different, he is just executing pitchers better. Cash also shared that Perez is among the few pitchers still active in the majors that he caught before retiring in 2011.

Taylor Walls will get the first of what is expected to be a high number of starts at shortstop, stepping in for Wander Franco, who was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a right quad strain and is expected to miss 10-15 days. Cash said Vidal Brujan also will get some time at short, and more opportunity at second, where he, Walls and Isaac Paredes also were filling in for the injured Brandon Lowe.

Calling up reliever Shawn Armstrong to bolster a taxed bullpen will leave the Rays with only three position players on the bench, a situation Cash said they will have to deal with for now and then re-evaluate.

Here is the Rays lineup:

And for the Rangers:

