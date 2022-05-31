Malden Flag Retirement Ceremony

Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga on Morning Edition | May 31, 2022. Gloucester is a city of tradition, including centuries of fishing history. But it's also a city of change, a change that you can see in Hollywood, of all places, from the early days of the film industry all the way to the most recent Academy Awards, where the Gloucester-set film “CODA” won Best Picture. As part of a series of interviews with new mayors in the state, GBH Morning Edition host Jeremy Siegel met up with Gloucester’s new mayor, Greg Verga, at a lunch spot across from city hall. The lifelong resident discussed the changing city and its relationship to film. This transcript has been edited for clarity and length.

1 DAY AGO