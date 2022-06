MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Staff shortages are everywhere and lifeguards are no exception. When the Lake Superior shoreline gets busier in Marquette, city beaches will be open. But some won’t have lifeguards on duty. Head Lifeguard for the city of Marquette, Claire Markey said she still has enough to keep the beaches well guarded.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO