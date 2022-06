The City would like to know what Malden residents think of the MBTA’s proposed bus route changes and what these changes may mean to them. Residents are invited to make their voices heard on Thursday, June 23rd from 6-8 PM at City Hall, Council Chambers, 200 Pleasant Street or remotely via Zoom. Virtual meeting details will be posted on the City’s website soon.

MALDEN, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO