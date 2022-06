Dona Lyn Martino, age 72, passed away May 26, 2022 in Price. She was born to Eugene Jay and Donna Marie Gentry Martino at the Carbon Hospital on January 23rd, 1950. It was a cold winter day; but she quickly warmed the hearts of her parents and received the love and attention of an only child until John Tracy was born in 1957 and Robert Lane came along in 1958.

PRICE, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO