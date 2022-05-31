Graduating class 2022 showcases achievement to the next generations in Madera

TULARE – Tulare City Council gave city staff the authority to move forward in preparing a lease agreement and proposal requests for the emergency homeless shelter. At the May 17 Tulare City Council meeting, applause rang through the council chambers as all five members voted to move forward with the first steps of an emergency homeless shelter proposal plan. Council directed staff to draft a lease agreement which, with the plans, must still go through the Tulare County Board of Supervisors before any major moves are made in the building process.

