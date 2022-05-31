ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigate Santa Barbara High School senior prank gone wrong

By Lily Dallow
 2 days ago
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Police detained 16 Santa Barbara High School students out of the estimated 50-60 students that fled the campus on Monday night after a senior prank "gone wrong," according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Ethan Ragsdale, public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department, said that the department received several calls on Monday around 10:30 p.m. with reports of loud, unusual noises and breaking glass coming from the high school property.

When officers arrived on the scene, Ragsdale said that roughly 50-60 high school aged individuals fled the high school’s main building and ran towards East Canon Perdido Street.

Police detained 16 students, and began an investigation on the campus.

Ragsdale said "It appears upon further investigation a large number of students were attempting to perform a “Senior Prank” that involved gallons of baby oil, Vaseline, raw fish, and oysters being placed all over the floors and door handles. Toilet paper and streamers were strewn in trees on the exterior of the school property. It was also discovered there were numerous items of vandalized property inside the school, to include broken windows and items spray painted. Officers are still determining how the students accessed the interior of the building."

Police said they notified the Santa Barbara High School principal, who then responded to the school.

This incident is currently under police investigation, according to Ragsdale, and the total amount of damage and clean-up costs have yet to be determined.

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
