Abingdon, VA

Masks no longer required at Barter’s Gilliam Stage

By Slater Teague
 2 days ago

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Starting Wednesday, face masks will no longer be required at Barter Theatre’s Gilliam Stage.

The theatre announced the change to its health and safety guidelines on Tuesday.

Patrons who attend shows in the Smith Theatre will still need to wear masks due to the smaller size of the theatre and patrons’ proximity to the stage.

Barter’s “Enhanced Protocol Performances,” which require the use of masks and either proof of vaccination or a negative PCR COVID-19 test, will continue to take place through the 2022 season. Enhanced Protocol Performance dates for the theatre’s 2022 performances can be found on Barter’s website .

