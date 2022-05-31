Aiken County seeing high number of early voters in June 14 South Carolina primary

Buy Now A man votes at the Aiken County Election and Voter Registration office Tuesday afternoon. Staff Photo By Matthew Christian

Early voting has begun for the June 14 primary election and over 100 Aiken County residents have already cast ballots.

Poll workers at the Aiken County Voter Registration and Election office reported 105 people had voted as of just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They added there have been no issues and voting is going smoothly at the voting location on the first floor of the Ronnie Young Aiken County Government Center.

Tuesday marked the first day of a two week period of no excuse early voting that will end at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 10.

The two week period of no excuse early voting was implemented after S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster signed an election reform bill into law on May 13. The bill was approved by the South Carolina General Assembly on May 12, the last day of their 2022 session.

The bill also restricts absentee ballots to mail-in only and certain groups like people over 65 or have a disability or who have a work conflict.

It also makes voter fraud a felony and increases the penalties for people convicted of the offense.